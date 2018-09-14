One of the top shooting guard prospects in the country, Zach Harvey is making some changes.

A native of Kansas, the 6-foot-4 scorer has transferred from Topeka (Kans.) Hayden to Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep.

“I came across Prolific a couple of years ago with the success that they’ve’ had," Harvey told RIvals.com. "I thought that this year it would be a good move for me to progress physically and mentally and play against the best players all year round.

“So far it’s been really good. I’m really enjoying the weights, the skill work and the practices. It’s really structured, we’ve got a good thing going and I’m looking forward to the season.”

Not only has Harvey transferred, he's decided to that he will take a prep season after he graduates in the spring of 2019 meaning he's reclassifying to 2020.



“I just wanted to do it so I have more time," said Harvey. "I’m saying it so early so I’ll have more time and with this rule of more officials coming into play I’ll have plenty of time to take more than five if I want so that will be good. I’ll be able to get a complete feel for where I want to end up.”