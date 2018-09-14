Zach Harvey transfers, reclassifies to 2020
One of the top shooting guard prospects in the country, Zach Harvey is making some changes.
A native of Kansas, the 6-foot-4 scorer has transferred from Topeka (Kans.) Hayden to Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep.
“I came across Prolific a couple of years ago with the success that they’ve’ had," Harvey told RIvals.com. "I thought that this year it would be a good move for me to progress physically and mentally and play against the best players all year round.
“So far it’s been really good. I’m really enjoying the weights, the skill work and the practices. It’s really structured, we’ve got a good thing going and I’m looking forward to the season.”
Not only has Harvey transferred, he's decided to that he will take a prep season after he graduates in the spring of 2019 meaning he's reclassifying to 2020.
“I just wanted to do it so I have more time," said Harvey. "I’m saying it so early so I’ll have more time and with this rule of more officials coming into play I’ll have plenty of time to take more than five if I want so that will be good. I’ll be able to get a complete feel for where I want to end up.”
Harvey had been planning to take his first official visit to Creighton a week from now and he was going to follow that trip up with an unofficial to Louisville and an official to Arizona State. He's canceled those visits and has decided to completely open his recruitment and start over.
“My recruitment is completely restarting," said Harvey. "I’m open to everything and me starting from ground zero. I’m open to taking time to look into new schools and I’ll b open minded to anybody who wants to get involved and I’ll take my time to look into them and get to know them.”
A versatile combo guard who can really get downhill and score off the dribble and out of pick and roll situations, Harvey is focused on getting stronger and rounding out his game.
“My most important thing is physically getting better and adding more muscle," said Harvey. "I’ve already gained like 12 pounds and I want to keep that going up. Vocally I want to focus on being more of a leader with the type of talent we have. With my ball handling I want to get that more tight and keep working on my jump shot and all of my skill stuff.”
So far, Harvey has made a huge impression on the staff at Prolific and figures to impress college coaches.
"We are very excited to have Zach with us at Prolific Prep this year.," said Prolific head coach Billy McKnight. "Zach has shown in the past four weeks to be a leader and great teammate. He’s added 10 pounds to his frame in the weight room already. His ability to finish at the rim, shoot the three and make the correct reads have been on full display throughout practices. Very good feel. Torrey Head (Zach’s high school coach) and LJ Goolsby (KC Run GMC) did a tremendous job with him."