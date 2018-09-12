B.J. Boston Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There are not many better prospects in the 2021 class than Kuminga. The 6-foot-8 forward has the ideal basketball body along with loads of talent, upside and athleticism. He still needs some rounding out with his game, but the impact that Kuminga makes on both ends of the flooris elite.

Kuminga was the top standout in Georgia, thanks to his high-wire acts in the open floor. He was throwing down dunks with ease and competing with a steady motor that we have never seen from him before.

Attending Lincoln Prep this fall, Kuminga will have five stars slapped alongside his name upon the rankings release of the 2021 class next week, and rightfully so. Already, Memphis, Marquette, TCU, Illinois, UConn, St. Johns and Auburn have offered.

Smooth is the name of the game with B.J. Boston. The 6-foot-6, slender and super-talented wing was tremendous from start to finish. He still does have to get stronger, but he also has begun to incorporate some nasty to his game. Boston had no issues creating his own shot, as he has a patented two-dribble pull-up game that he comfortably hit out of the mid-range and with a hand in his face.

There are already Brandon Ingram comparisons out there, and they are not too far off. Just like Ingram, Boston is heavily coveted by Duke, a program that he will spend an official visit in the nearby future where he was forced to cancel his trip to Durham this weekend due to the impending weather. Florida, Alabama and Ohio State are the three others heavily involved, as Boston continues to climb the rankings and cement his standing as an elite prospect.

Stone began his emergence in the spring and finally broke out in July with the Team Carroll travel program. A 6-foot-3 junior who can play either guard position, Stone impacts the game in so many ways. His feel and intellect is second to none.

The native of Australia has been in the United States for over a year now, and he is just beginning to see his recruitment take off. While he still remains under the radar some, Iowa State, Michigan, Auburn and UNC are just a few of the many that have begun to show serious interest in the four-star junior. A potential visit is in the works for UNC, as Stone looked the part of a player who could be a super-versatile perimeter standout at the college level.

Practically nothing was known about Smith heading into the camp, but the Georgia native made sure to leave an impression on everyone on hand. A 6-foot lead guard who puts pressure on the defense with a dribble-drive, Smith is the definition of an aggressive and tough guard who can score with ease around the basket. He has no issues creating for himself and others, and is more than willing to set his teammates up with the drop-off pass.

Smith recently corralled an offer from UAB as the Blazers continue to place a priority on the state of Georgia. However, the in-state Bulldogs watched Smith this week, and more offers are expected for one of the top under-recruited guards from the Peach State.

No one played with a better motor, from start to finish, than McCreary. One of the top senior prospects in attendance, McCreary is a bit in between positions in the frontcourt, but he doesn’t care one bit. Tough, physical and full of energy, McCreary made a slew of plays from out of his area on the offensive glass, but was also a strong producer in the open floor, throwing down two-handed dunks and scoring through contact, thanks to his strength and tough-mindedness.

He recently took an official visit to South Florida, but is in no rush to make a college decision. McCreary is currently hearing from Xavier, Georgetown, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia State, and Indiana State, as he is one of the better combo-forward types that is still relatively open with his recruitment.

Maybe the top sleeper out of the Georgia in the 2020 class, Hill has a lot of the tools that a high-major coach is looking for in a perimeter prospect. Standing close to 6-foot-5 and with good strength and athleticism, what Hill really does well is pass the basketball. While he does have to become a better shooter, it is his playmaking skills in making the game easier for his teammates that really stands out. He brings an unselfish approach to the backcourt, along with a willingness to play through physicality and contact, and he is never one to complain.

An unofficial visit is in the cards to Alabama on Sept. 22, as Hill currently holds offers from Florida State, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, Kansas State and Ole Miss. Georgia is the lone program to have hosted Hill for an unofficial visit.