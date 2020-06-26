Basketball Recruiting - Xavier wraps up Rivals150 center Cesare Edwards

“Since the first interaction with the coaching staff and players, we’ve had an close relationship with one another,” Edwards told Rivals.com. “The bond and the comfort that I acquired from Xavier was just outstanding. I feel that Xavier is the school for me to grow as a student athlete on and off the court.”

Focused on answering its soon-to-be void in the frontcourt, Xavier landed one of the fastest rising junior bigs this spring. Cesare Edwards, a member of the Rivals150 and a versatile prospect with loads of upside, abruptly ended his recruitment in favor of the Musketeers.

A 6-foot-10 center from the state of South Carolina that played his travel ball with the Upward Stars program, Edwards picked Xavier over Clemson, Florida State, South Carolina, amongst others. He is rated as the 144th best prospect in America, and as the 21st best center in his class.

Edwards brings a versatile skillset to the frontcourt that allows for him to be used whether it is alongside another big man, or as the lone center on the floor. He can extend the defense with the perimeter jumper, has good touch and hands around the basket and can even put the ball on the floor off of the straight-line attack. Strength gain is a must but Edwards is a quality shot blocker that can guard near and away from the goal.

Enrolling three Rivals150 guards in the fall, Edwards is an awesome start in the 2021 class for Travis Steele and company. Xavier has two spots to fill in the frontcourt with Jason Carter and Bryan Griffin set to graduate next spring which makes Edwards’ commitment that much more valuable.