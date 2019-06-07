Wilcher discussed what his role might be at Xavier. “Coming in as a freshman and just earning my keep. I can score the ball in different ways now and just come in and score the ball but also be a leader. Keep my energy high,” he told Rivals.com. “They just talk about the impact that I would have.”

Xavier add to its 2020 class with another strong Rivals150 commitment in the form of CJ Wilcher . The 6-foot-5 wing committed to the Big East program following his official visit and is primarily known for his shot making abilities to the perimeter.

Regarded as one of the very best shooters in the 2020 class, Wilcher took little time in committing. Taking his first official visit, Xavier invested the most time and attention into his recruitment in recent months that, with its specific pitch, was able to win out with the four-star prospect.

Selecting Xavier over such others as DePaul, Harvard, Nebraska, St. John’s and Yale, expect for Wilcher to be relied upon early thanks to just how great of a perimeter threat that he can provide. Finishing his time on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, Wilcher has posted per game averages of 19.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He has also completed eight games where he made three 3s or more.

A quality spot-up shooter, Wilcher must continue to refine his body but his IQ and feel for the game is evident each time he touches the floor. He should be a welcoming sign upon his enrollment as the Musketeers struggled to shoot the ball last year, finishing 245th in America in 3-point percentage.

He will enroll in the fall of 2020 alongside fellow four-star junior Dwon Odom.