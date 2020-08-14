Basketball Recruiting - Xavier lands second in 2021

After coming into Georgia to snag four-star point guard Dwon Odom in the 2020 class, Xavier has come back and landed another commitment out of the Peach State with the addition of Elijah Tucker.

Tucker, currently ranked as the No. 37 power forward in the 2021 class, becomes Travis Steele’s second commitment this cycle, joining Rivals150 center Cesare Edwards. The Georgia native picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, Richmond and VCU along with interest from Clemson and Georgia over the past couple years.