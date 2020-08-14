Basketball Recruiting - Xavier lands second in 2021

Xavier lands second in 2021
After coming into Georgia to snag four-star point guard Dwon Odom in the 2020 class, Xavier has come back and landed another commitment out of the Peach State with the addition of Elijah Tucker.
Tucker, currently ranked as the No. 37 power forward in the 2021 class, becomes Travis Steele’s second commitment this cycle, joining Rivals150 center Cesare Edwards. The Georgia native picked up offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, Richmond and VCU along with interest from Clemson and Georgia over the past couple years.
At 6-foot-7, Tucker brings a lot of versatility to the table. He has the skill level to shoot the ball from three-point range and can put the ball on the floor, but he’s also strong enough and athletic enough to play on the block inside. As continues to develop his skill and get stronger, he should be able to play both forward spots during his career for the Musketeers.
As a junior at Cherokee High School in Canton (Ga.), Tucker helped lead the Warriors to a 23-5 overall record in the state’s highest classification. He averaged 19 points and nine rebounds per game along the way.