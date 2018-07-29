Under Travis Steele’s leadership, Xavier’s basketball program has made it pretty clear that the state of Georgia is going to be a priority for the Musketeers. Back in May, they received their first 2019 commitment from Elias King out of Georgia. Today, they went back to the Peach State for more with a commitment from Dwon Odom.

The four-star point guard has had a great summer for the Atlanta Celtics 16-under team. At 6-foot-3 with a strong build, he’s one of the more explosive athletes around as well as one of the better passers. In transition, he’s about as good as it gets in the 2020 class. His perimeter stroke is still a work in progress, but he’s definitely improved in that area.

Xavier had Odom on campus for an unofficial visit during June, and that visit helped the new coaching staff seal the deal with the Georgia native.

“Everything was good. I saw the entire campus,” Odom said. “They showed their gym. Me and coach Travis Steele went over their playing style and watched film. I enjoyed everything they have to offer. I have a very close relationship with coach (Jonas) Hayes. He’s a funny guy. He calls me or texts me every day.”