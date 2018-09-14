A 6-foot-5 wing that can slide between either perimeter spot off of the ball, Bishop provides for toughness, versatility and loads of confidence in scoring the basketball. Selecting the Musketeers over VCU, Rhode Island and Penn State, Bishop is another quality scoop for first year head coach Travis Steele and his staff.

Bishop emerged towards the latter half of his junior year before cementing his status further as a Rivals150 prospect this summer with the K-Low Elite program. On the adidas circuit, Bishop posted per-game averages of 12 points (33 3PT percent), 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The fourth member to Xavier’s 2019 class, Bishop becomes the program’s first pledge from a backcourt prospect. He will likely be an immediate scoring spark next year and should replace grad-transfer guard Kyle Castlin following this season.

Bishop will be joined by fellow Rivals150 prospect Daniel Ramsey next fall, along with Dieonte Miles and Zach Freemantle. Together, the four-man class gives Xavier one of the bigger classes, in numbers, nationally and one that should stabilize the Big East contender for years to come.