An athletic and aggressive lead guard that can get buckets in a number of ways, Lewis is almost always in attack mode and can get down hill in a hurry when need be. He gets up and down as quickly as any guard in the country and the pressure he puts on defenses pays off in a number of ways. He plays much bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame, especially on the glass where he impacts games rather consistently for a guard of his size. He’s a streaky but incredibly capable long-range shooter that could become more consistent as he matures from a shot-selection standpoint. Defensively, Lewis is a bit limited from a matchup standpoint because of his lack of elite positional length. That said, his motor and athleticism allow him to terrorize passing lanes on the perimeter. He’s probably at his best in transition at this point, but he makes wise decisions in the half-court as well. Lewis is rightly categorized as a score-first point guard but showed progress as a facilitator this summer.



