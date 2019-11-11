The seven-footer from Oskaloosa (Iowa) High kept his decision well guarded until he revealed that he would play for Steve Prohm and the Clones during a Monday morning press conference at his school.

After years of pursuit, Iowa State landed a key in state big man prospect and one of the top centers in the country. Top-60 center and the best in-state prospect within the 2020 class, Xavier Foster ended his recruitment and gave his verbal commitment to the Cyclones.

Foster chose the Cyclones over in state Iowa which certainly makes things a little sweeter for fans. He sits as the 56th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the ninth best center nationally. Foster is also equipped with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, quality athleticism, and impressive mobility for someone of his standing stature.

A giant win for the Big 12 program, Foster should impact the program the first day that he sets foot onto campus. He can play facing the basket and with his back to it, showcases a fairly consistent jump-shot that he can hit to 21-feet, and be valued for his rim-protecting and rebounding abilities around the basket.

The fourth member of Iowa State's class, Foster joins three-star wings Dudley Blackwell and Darlinstone Dubar plus three-star combo guard Jaden Walker to make up their early signing period group.

