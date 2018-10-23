Tandy’s decision to pick Xavier comes just a day after he spent the weekend on campus in Cincinnati. He picked the Musketeers after also considering Ole Miss . At various times in his recruitment, Tandy heard overtures from such programs as Auburn , Cincinnati , Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma , Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Xavier added another commitment to an already impressive recruiting class this afternoon. Combo guard KyKy Tandy decided to end his recruitment and commit to the Musketeers for his college career.

A 6-foot-1 guard out of Kentucky, Tandy is someone that can be relied upon to can score in bunches.. He thrives attacking the basket, though he’s also shown the ability to rattle off three-pointers in a hurry.

Long term, he should be able to help Xavier at both backcourt spots. He’ll also get after the opposing team’s best guard on the defensive end where he has shown a tremendous motor and focus as a perimeter defender.

The four-star shooting guard gives Travis Steele his fifth commitment from the 2019 class. Xavier already holds the verbal pledges from four-star guard Dahmir Bishop, four-star power forward Daniel Ramsey, and a pair of three-star centers in Zach Freemantle and Dieonte Miles. With Tandy added to the fold, Xavier now ranks No. 10 overall in the 2019 team recruiting rankings.

