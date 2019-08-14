Already sitting with two commitments found within the Rivals150, Xavier continued to add to its talented 2020 class on Wednesday. Four-star forward Colby Jones committed to the Musketeers, giving Xavier a do-it-all competitor with a bevy of versatility to him.

Jones discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It was just how much of a priority I was for them and the plan they have for me,” he said. “I have a great relationship with them and I have trust in all of the coaching staff.”

He also touched on the idea of playing alongside his fellow 2020 commitments. “I like the class we have coming in with me, Dwon (Odom) and CJ (Wilcher). I feel like we complement each other well,” Jones told Rivals.com. “The energy around basketball there is a different feeling from what I have seen and heard on TV.”