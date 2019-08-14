Xavier adds another Rivals150 senior with Colby Jones
Already sitting with two commitments found within the Rivals150, Xavier continued to add to its talented 2020 class on Wednesday. Four-star forward Colby Jones committed to the Musketeers, giving Xavier a do-it-all competitor with a bevy of versatility to him.
Jones discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It was just how much of a priority I was for them and the plan they have for me,” he said. “I have a great relationship with them and I have trust in all of the coaching staff.”
He also touched on the idea of playing alongside his fellow 2020 commitments. “I like the class we have coming in with me, Dwon (Odom) and CJ (Wilcher). I feel like we complement each other well,” Jones told Rivals.com. “The energy around basketball there is a different feeling from what I have seen and heard on TV.”
Jones chose the Musketeers over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Harvard and Yale. A four-star prospect from the state of Alabama, the 6-foot-6 small forward brings plenty of versatility and toughness to the Big East program. He has the chance to play a variety of positions and on both ends of the floor. He is a highly competitive prospect that can check a number of boxes on the final stat sheet.
A high-academic prospect, Jones had a great string of months on the travel circuit that made him a priority for those recruiting him. Running with the Alabama Fusion program, he posted per-game averages of 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals.
Xavier now sits with three Rivals150 commitments in the 2020 class. Jones brings positional versatility; Dwon Odom possesses explosiveness at the lead guard spot; CJ Wilcher boasts an elite shooting touch to the 3-point line. Together, the trio should make for an immediate impact next year are neither are short in the toughness category.