“Something about being with the guys, the staff and on campus, it just felt right.” Bridges told Rivals.com about his decision to commit to WVU. “As soon as I put that jersey on and looked in the mirror, I knew it was the place for me.”

West Virginia added to its roster thanks to a last-ditch effort with its top in-state prospect. Jalen Bridges , a four-star forward, committed to the Mountaineers and instead of taking a prep year this winter, will either enroll at WVU immediately, or begin classes in January, before redshirting for the remainder of the college season.

Originally a member of the 2019 class, Bridges decided last summer that he would take a prep year once he graduated high school. This summer, he broke out as a national level recruit and had included the Alabama, Indiana, Miami and Xavier, along with WVU. Instead of delaying the inevitable, Bridges decided against his year-long commitment of taking an extra year of prep ball and while his plans remain undecided on when he will enroll, he will be on a college campus before January either way.

Living less than a 30-minute drive from the Big 12 campus, the Fairmont native is a talented, skilled and versatile prospect that can achieve a lot in the frontcourt. Running with the Wildcats Select program this summer, Bridges ascended the Rivals150 thanks to his ability to create his own offense, make shots to the perimeter and defend multiple positions in the half-court. The ideal small ball power forward for today’s game, Bridges should give the Mountaineers an immediate shot in the arm along its frontline.

While his services will not be put to use until next season, Bridges should take a lot from getting onto campus earlier than the rest of his 2020 classmates. He will see his eligibility begin next fall and should create for a dynamic freshmen frontcourt alongside four-star big man Isaiah Cottrell.