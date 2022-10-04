MANSFIELD, Texas – The 2022 Wootten Top 150 Camp took place south of Dallas over the weekend and, as always, attracted some of the top prospects in the country. Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy was also on hand in the Lone Star State and dishes out some awards to the prospects that caught his eye at the event. ***** MORE FROM WOOTTEN TOP 150 CAMP: Cassidy's Takeaways 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Top 125 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

FLOOR GENERAL: JEREMY FEARS

WHAT HE DID: A case could be made that Fears looked like the most complete point guard at an event full of talented floor generals. The Michigan State commit is a hard-nosed prospect that has clearly added muscle and is playing with increased confidence. He spent the weekend showing an ability to create for both himself and his teammates while flashing the ability to absorb contact while staying in total control. Fears is currently ranked as the No. 11 point guard in the class, which is starting to feel a little low. He’s unarguably one of the best ball handlers in the class and shot the ball well for the majority of the weekend. RECRUITMENT: Fears is committed to Michigan State.

*****

MR. MOTOR: GABE WARREN

Gabe Warren

WHAT HE DID: The list of prospects that play as hard as Warren is short, as the Texas-born wing behaves as though his hair is on fire at all times. He’s a willing and gifted defender that is also evolving as an offensive weapon thanks, in large part, to his athleticism. Warren was responsible for one of the weekend’s most memorable dunks and routinely showed an ability to create for himself by taking defenders off the dribble. Warren isn’t going to blow you away with one particular skill, but he’ll affect winning in a number of ways for four years at the school of his choice. RECRUITMENT: TCU, San Jose State, UC Riverside and Colorado have offered. Meanwhile, Wisconsin and Kansas State are also kicking the tires on his recruitment.

*****

FLOOR SPACER: SAM WALTERS

Sam Walters

WHAT HE DID: Walters’ production is undeniable. At Wootten 150, he once again showed off the ability to score from all areas of the floor. The 6-foot-8 lefty is a floor spacer and shot it with confidence from the outside while getting up and down well for a prospect of his size. He’ll need to continue to add muscle to reach his ceiling, both defensively and as a scorer in the paint, but his upside remains off the charts. RECRUITMENT: Walters is committed to Alabama.

*****

AS ADVERTISED: ANNOR BOATENG

Annor Boateng

WHAT HE DID: Despite being just a junior and recently emerging as a five-star prospect, Boateng often looked like the best guard on the floor over the weekend. He’s well-versed in using his strong upper body to get to his spots and finish through contact. He also showed off a developing jumper that keeps defenders honest. He has the size and fluidity to guard 1 through 3 and has already developed a high basketball IQ. He helped lead his team to the camp’s championship, acting as the lynchpin for the offense. Boateng recently jumped up to No. 13 in the Rivals150 and looked the part of a top 15 prospect all weekend. RECRUITMENT: According to Boatang, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri are most involved, but he is likely to collect more offers this winter. He says he plans to take October visits to Auburn and LSU.

*****

EMERGING: JINUP DOBOUL

Jinup Doboul

WHAT HE DID: Standing all of 6-foot-8, Dobuol can shoot the cover off the ball. That combination of traits is enough to intrigue most college coaches. He needs to add muscle, sure, but the talented wing recently hit a massive growth spurt and has become somebody to know from a rankings standpoint because of it. Dobuol played his way into the camp’s showcase game on the back of his shooting and agility. He moves well enough to one day become capable of guarding 1 through 4 as he adds muscle in the upper body. RECRUITMENT: TCU offered Dobuol after his Saturday performance. Ole Miss and Wichita State have also made things official. He’ll play this season at Minnesota Prep, where he’s likely to see his offer list grow even more.

*****

EVOLVING: KADEN COOPER

Kaden Cooper

WHAT HE DID: One of the better defenders in the 2023 class, Cooper was one of few prospects giving max effort on that end of the floor in what was a mostly relaxed setting. He also showed off his trademark athleticism with a few dunks like this one. Still, the most encouraging thing about his weekend was the fact that he looks more confident from three-point range than he was at this time last year. Once known as a raw athlete with upside, Cooper has clearly worked to become a better shooter and more well-rounded player. It’s starting to show as his skill is catching up with his elite athleticism. RECRUITMENT: Kansas, Gonzaga and Alabama seem most likely to land Cooper, who recently wrapped up an official to Tuscaloosa.

*****

ONE-ON-ONE CHAMP: RON HOLLAND

Ron Holland

WHAT HE DID: One-on-one basketball may not matter much when it comes to scouting or projecting basketball players, but Holland won the camp tournament so it should be noted. That said, his performance went beyond that. Holland remains one of the best transition players in this class and is a matchup nightmare for most opponents. He handles the ball well for his size and has become more creative when it comes to finishing in traffic. He continues to work to become a better shooter and when that clicks his upside is as high as anyone’s. RECRUITMENT: Holland will likely land at Texas or Arkansas, but UCLA is also very much in the mix. He is set to visit the Bruins on Oct. 29 and announce a commitment shortly thereafter. The NBA G-League is also in play.

*****

FUTURE BRACKET BUSTER: FINLEY BIZJACK

Finley Bizjack