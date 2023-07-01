The atmosphere was slightly different on the final day of the week-long camp. Injuries and tied legs affected some players and NCAA rules did not allow college coaches to observe the final day of the camp. Still, there were some very good performances on Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBPA Top 100 Camp finished Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World with its playoffs and championship game. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 83-80 to win the title.

Throughout the camp rising sophomore A.J. Dybantsa was posting big numbers but the 6-foot-8, 198-pounder saved the best for what would be his final game, a loss in the semifinals.

It wasn’t that Dybantsa was dunking over everyone – although that was an attention getter – he was making shots all over the floor going 11-of-22, including 4-of-10 behind the NBA 3-point line. Dybantsa also sank 7-of-8 free throw attempts. When the final horn sounded Dybantsa posted 33 points, eight rebounds and three impressive blocks in 34 minutes of action.

Somewhat thin, but physical, Dybantsa runs the floor and can put it on the deck and drive it from the elbow or the perimeter. He's a three-level scorer and I loved how he went to the glass. He was almost unguardable, even for players two years older.

Alabama, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Providence and Washington, all got in early with the Prolific Prep product, and with good reason.

When the initial prospect rankings for the 2026 class are published, look for Dybantsa to contend for the No. 1 spot.

Speaking of the 2026 class rankings, Prolific Prep forward Tyran Stokes is another name that will appear high up in the rankings. Stokes posted a combined total of 27 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and three blocks in the semifinals and finals. Eight of those assists came in the semifinals including one where he grabbed a loose ball deep in the paint and threw a behind the back bounce pass that resulted in a dunk.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder was best from the mid-range and in, handles it very well for his size, is a superb passer and an excellent finisher at the rim. Stokes has elite prospect written all over him.

Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Louisville, Texas, Texas A&M and Xavier have already offered.