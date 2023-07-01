Wood's Takeaways: NBPA Top 100 Camp, Day 3
ORLANDO, Fla. – The NBPA Top 100 Camp finished Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World with its playoffs and championship game. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 83-80 to win the title.
The atmosphere was slightly different on the final day of the week-long camp. Injuries and tied legs affected some players and NCAA rules did not allow college coaches to observe the final day of the camp. Still, there were some very good performances on Friday.
TWO ‘PROLIFIC’ RISING SOPHOMORES
Throughout the camp rising sophomore A.J. Dybantsa was posting big numbers but the 6-foot-8, 198-pounder saved the best for what would be his final game, a loss in the semifinals.
It wasn’t that Dybantsa was dunking over everyone – although that was an attention getter – he was making shots all over the floor going 11-of-22, including 4-of-10 behind the NBA 3-point line. Dybantsa also sank 7-of-8 free throw attempts. When the final horn sounded Dybantsa posted 33 points, eight rebounds and three impressive blocks in 34 minutes of action.
Somewhat thin, but physical, Dybantsa runs the floor and can put it on the deck and drive it from the elbow or the perimeter. He's a three-level scorer and I loved how he went to the glass. He was almost unguardable, even for players two years older.
Alabama, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Providence and Washington, all got in early with the Prolific Prep product, and with good reason.
When the initial prospect rankings for the 2026 class are published, look for Dybantsa to contend for the No. 1 spot.
Speaking of the 2026 class rankings, Prolific Prep forward Tyran Stokes is another name that will appear high up in the rankings. Stokes posted a combined total of 27 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and three blocks in the semifinals and finals. Eight of those assists came in the semifinals including one where he grabbed a loose ball deep in the paint and threw a behind the back bounce pass that resulted in a dunk.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder was best from the mid-range and in, handles it very well for his size, is a superb passer and an excellent finisher at the rim. Stokes has elite prospect written all over him.
Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Louisville, Texas, Texas A&M and Xavier have already offered.
GET ACQUAINTED WITH JAYDEN QUAINTANCE
Jayden Quaintance had a good week but took it up a notch on Saturday in both the semifinals and the title game when the 6-foot-9, 235-pounder posted totals of 43 points, 29 rebounds and eight blocks.
Quaintance is strong, physical and he plays hard. He runs the floor, uses angles to score, crashes the glass hard and if he catches a pass in the dunker spot it’s a wrap.
Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Washington have offered the Word Of God Christian Academy big man. Michigan, Ohio State and Texas are showing interest.
QUICK NOTES
... Baylor commit and newly minted five-star prospect Robert Wright III finished the camp with a game-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead his team to victory in the title game. Wright is very skilled, plays with toughness, can get buckets or create scoring opportunities for his teammates – or like on Friday, do both. He is a perfect fit for Scott Drew and Baylor.
... Former Auburn commit Labaron Philon made 52 percent of his shots but was a streaky shooter behind the NBA 3-point line all week. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard is versatile. He can score in bunches or be a playmaker. He defends ball screens very well and just has a very good overall court awareness. Auburn is still involved with the No. 6 ranked point guard but so are Alabama, Houston, Kansas and others.