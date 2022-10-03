TAVARES, Fla. – On Sunday at the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival, the intensity and overall level of play matched what we saw on Saturday. Among the prospects we saw, a five-star backed up his ranking, two emerging guards showed progress since the summer and several youngins are on the come up.

Ranked No. 12 nationally in the 2024 class, Knox is a natural scorer. More than that, Knox is a skilled, high scoring wing with very good size, length and athleticism. His effort level is high and he has a good feel for the game. Knox is capable of entering a zone and putting up points in a hurry. In the first half of a Sunday game, while definitely playing well, Knox was not as productive as he typically is. The second half was a different story and the 6-foot-6, 200-pounder finished the game with 23 points under the watchful eyes of Don Showalter of USA Basketball. Speaking of which, up next for Knox is the USA Basketball Minicamp in Denver (Oct. 7), then official visits to Kentucky (Oct. 14) and Louisville (Oct. 21). We expect Knox to also visit Kansas, LSU and Texas at yet-to-be-determined dates.

*****

Tyler Johnson

More high major programs need to get familiar with Johnson, out of Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla. An athletic, slashing, above the rim finisher; Johnson comes at you with strength, length and a deadly mid-range game. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing is a good rebounder for his position, plays with very good effort and plays tough in the lane. Already holding offers from Clemson, Illinois, Texas Tech and Texas State, Johnson is also hearing from Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, UCF and others.

*****

Chris Arias

This past summer I kept hearing the name Chris Arias. Sunday was my first extended look at the 2024 guard out of Jacksonville, Fla. by way of Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, and he did not disappoint. Known for playing the point, Arias has some combo guard in him and Sunday I liked him better off the ball. He has good size for either guard spot, plays with a high IQ, and is a shot maker. His pace and poise reminded me of when I first saw Andrew Nembhard at this same event back in 2016. Arias holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, North Florida and South Florida.

*****

MORE NAMES TO MONITOR

Alexander Constanza