Basketball Recruiting - With the addition of Enoch Boakye, Michigan State keeps rolling

In both 2021 and 2022, Tom Izzo and Michigan State have been riding a hot streak. 2022's Enoch Boakye became the latest high profile player to choose the Spartans.

Earlier today, the 6-foot-10 center from center announced his commitment with Rivals.com.

Strong and tough in the post, Boakye cited the early effort from Izzo and his staff. He also feels he can help bring another National Championship to the Breslin Center.



"It was how much effort they put into recruiting me," Boakye told Rivals.com. "Coach Izzo flew down to Canada quite a few times to watch me play even in a practice setting. The first time he came to see me it had been 20 years since he’d been to Canada to see a Canadian player play. That was huge, that really touched me. I felt like, why would he come down and not just send an assistant coach? Him coming down as a head coach to watch me play in Canada made me think that this was definitely the place for me.



"Even the moment they started recruiting me they wanted me to commit right away. They see me coming in as a high motor guy, rebounding and blocking shots. I feel like with me coming in and doing that we can really win a National Championship."