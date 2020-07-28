Basketball Recruiting - With the addition of Enoch Boakye, Michigan State keeps rolling

With the addition of Enoch Boakye, Michigan State keeps rolling
In both 2021 and 2022, Tom Izzo and Michigan State have been riding a hot streak. 2022's Enoch Boakye became the latest high profile player to choose the Spartans.
Earlier today, the 6-foot-10 center from center announced his commitment with Rivals.com.
Strong and tough in the post, Boakye cited the early effort from Izzo and his staff. He also feels he can help bring another National Championship to the Breslin Center.
"It was how much effort they put into recruiting me," Boakye told Rivals.com. "Coach Izzo flew down to Canada quite a few times to watch me play even in a practice setting. The first time he came to see me it had been 20 years since he’d been to Canada to see a Canadian player play. That was huge, that really touched me. I felt like, why would he come down and not just send an assistant coach? Him coming down as a head coach to watch me play in Canada made me think that this was definitely the place for me.
"Even the moment they started recruiting me they wanted me to commit right away. They see me coming in as a high motor guy, rebounding and blocking shots. I feel like with me coming in and doing that we can really win a National Championship."
With his size and strength, Boakye looks as if he came off an assembly line designed to produce the ideal Tom Izzo big man. He's tough, he uses his size in the lane, he rebounds at a high rate and he dishes out some punishment while also possessing some passing touch.
Currently, Boakye is in the class of 2022 but there has also been a lot of speculation that he will actually enroll with the class of 2021. Of course, 2022's No. 1 player Emoni Bates is also committed to the Spartans and like Boakye there is speculation that he moves to 2021 as well.
Should one, or both, go to 2021 they would join another strong group that already includes five-star guard Max Christie and four-star forward Pierre Brooks.
Boakye remained pretty non committal about 2021 or 2022, but he is nothing but excited about his choice and playing with Bates.
"Emoni is an amazing player and he’s super talented. With him as a guard and me in the post I feel like we can score from anywhere, inside or outside, and that is a huge major factor for us bringing home a National Championship."