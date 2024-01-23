SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A stock-riser on the West Coast, Winters Grady currently sits at No. 117 in the 2025 Rivals150. The season he’s having will likely improve that number in the next update, though, as the 6-foot-7 junior has shined against elite competition playing for Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep this season, improving as both a shooter and a defender. Rivals recently caught up with Grady to discuss his evolving game and where his recruitment currently stands.

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I would say I’m a really versatile player. I’ve been working hard on defense and working on not letting my shot attempts impact my defensive side of the game. I take defense pretty seriously. I can fit in any position you want me to, whether that’s the mid-post, finishing at the rim or just being a catch-and-shoot player coming off pick-and-rolls. Put me in any position, and I’ll produce.”

ON HIS FAMILY”S ATHLETIC HISTORY

“My mom played at Oregon State. So did my dad – for two years. He played at Colorado State as well.”

ON IF OREGON STATE HS REACHED OUT

“They called me the first day they were allowed to last year, but I haven't heard much from them since.”

ON HIS TIES TO OREGON

“I’m from Tualatin, Oregon. It's a small little suburb of Portland. I went to high school for two years at Lake Oswego High School. It’s Kevin Love’s old High School. I had a pretty good two years there and then decided to make the move to Prolific for more of a national schedule, better competition and more exposure.”

ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

“The main schools are Indiana, UCLA, Oregon, Texas and Washington.”

ON HIS TWO UNOFFICIAL VISITS TO OREGON

“I loved it. I love just the state of Oregon in general. I like being there. I love being around my hometown and all that. The campus and the facility at Oregon are amazon. I’m a gym rat, so I love the gym. It’s a dream for somebody like me that loves being in the gym.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE THIS SPRING

“I want to visit UCLA and take officials to Oregon and Indiana. Those are the three I know for sure.”