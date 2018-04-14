RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Samuell Williamson just finished an impressive junior season at Rockwall (Texas), as he averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the year. As he gears up to play with Drive Nation in the Nike EYBL, the four-star prospect from the Lone Star State says Baylor, Texas, Iowa State, Texas A&M, Kansas State and a few others have been hitting him the hardest lately. He’s taken visits to Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and TCU in since the start of the school year.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Baylor: “I really like Baylor. Their skill development is the thing they do best. They develop guys and send them to the NBA.”
Kansas: “I talk to coach Jerrance Howard pretty regularly, like once or twice a week. Their fans are crazy. I went up there for the West Virginia game and I went for Late Night at the Phog. It was awesome.”
Iowa State: “They’ve told me I could come in and play the one through the four and could play a lot early. They are on me hard.”
Texas: “I really like coach Shaka [Smart]. They have a lot of really good guards and I like their system.”
Texas A&M: “I think they have had three guys declare for the NBA Draft. They had a great run in the NCAA Tournament and killed North Carolina. I really like coach [Billy] Kennedy and coach [Ulric] Maligi. I’ve built a great relationship with him. I went there when they beat Kentucky by like 20 and it was crazy.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Williamson maintains that he’s completely open to all schools in his recruitment and hoping to add more schools to his list this summer. He’s nowhere near a decision. At this point, Texas A&M seems to have made a strong impression. His relationship with the Aggies' coaching staff and the experience he had in College Station on his most recent visit have Texas A&M in a good spot. Kansas is always tough to beat as well and the Jayhawks also impressed him on his visit. Scott Drew’s history of developing players will keep Baylor in the mix until the end.