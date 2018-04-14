Samuell Williamson just finished an impressive junior season at Rockwall (Texas), as he averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the year. As he gears up to play with Drive Nation in the Nike EYBL, the four-star prospect from the Lone Star State says Baylor , Texas , Iowa State , Texas A&M , Kansas State and a few others have been hitting him the hardest lately. He’s taken visits to Kansas , Texas A&M , Oklahoma and TCU in since the start of the school year.

Baylor: “I really like Baylor. Their skill development is the thing they do best. They develop guys and send them to the NBA.”

Kansas: “I talk to coach Jerrance Howard pretty regularly, like once or twice a week. Their fans are crazy. I went up there for the West Virginia game and I went for Late Night at the Phog. It was awesome.”

Iowa State: “They’ve told me I could come in and play the one through the four and could play a lot early. They are on me hard.”

Texas: “I really like coach Shaka [Smart]. They have a lot of really good guards and I like their system.”

Texas A&M: “I think they have had three guys declare for the NBA Draft. They had a great run in the NCAA Tournament and killed North Carolina. I really like coach [Billy] Kennedy and coach [Ulric] Maligi. I’ve built a great relationship with him. I went there when they beat Kentucky by like 20 and it was crazy.”