Basketball Recruiting - Will Shaver earning looks from SEC, ACC and more

Will Shaver earning looks from SEC, ACC and more
Will Shaver has become a popular target in the 2022 class out of Alabama and his performance this weekend at the LakePoint LIVE Showcase in Georgia only added to it. The 6-foot-10 skilled big man recently added an offer from Iowa State, but had previously held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and UAB.
After a strong showing this weekend, Tom Crean’s staff at Georgia started showing interest in Shaver, who plays for Pro One. Purdue, Stanford and Virginia are among the other schools showing early interest.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “I think Coach [Nate] Oats knows what he’s doing. His morals are in the right place and he has the right coaching staff around him. They have a great recruiting class coming in. He’s got it rolling over there. Alabama is going to be scary next year.”
Auburn: “I really like Auburn too. I love talking to Bruce Pearl. He’s going to go down as one of the top coaches in college basketball history. I really like Auburn as well.”
Georgia: “They reached out to my coaches and I was told to expect to receive a call or text from them soon. That’s the newest school I’ve heard from after this weekend. I’m not really familiar with them yet.”
Iowa State: “They offered me a week or two ago. We had a zoom call and they offered. I didn’t know a ton about them before the call. I didn’t realize how good they have been. The school is amazing. I was just shocked to see how good they’ve been over the years. They showed me clips of how their post players play and it is exactly how I play.”
Virginia Tech: “That’s probably the one I’m not as familiar with of my offers. I like the way they play. They like throwing it down into the post. They play a lot like Iowa State and they like pick and roll a lot.”
RIVALS REACTION
It’s obviously early in the process for most prospects in the 2022 class and the ongoing dead period due to the pandemic hasn’t exactly helped to expedite the process for them. But Shaver has used zoom calls as a tool to begin learning more about the schools and coaching staffs recruiting him.
There is always pressure for prospects in Alabama to stay home and play for one of the two SEC schools in the state, but Shaver said while those options are intriguing, he’s not going to let peer pressure dictate his decision. Along with Alabama and Auburn, look for Iowa State to remain a player in his recruitment going forward. Steve Prohm’s staff really impressed him on their recent zoom call and he sees a fit with how he would translate to their program on the court. Don’t be surprised to see Shaver’s list expand over the next year.