Will Riley is a player to watch in the 2025 class and will be making his debut in the next refresh of the Rivals150. He’s a 6-foot-7 forward that is playing his first year of basketball in the United States, as he’s originally from Canada. He can put the ball on the deck and has good footwork in the mid-range. Riley also has a smooth shooting stroke and a high basketball IQ, and while he struggled at times in the MADE Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic, he passes the eye test in a lot of ways. His upside and skill set have caught the eyes of college coaches as well, and he spoke with Rivals about programs showing early interest.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

LSU: “I haven’t really spoken to them, but they reached out to my coach by email and talked to him about me. They like my game.” Arkansas: “They’ve been following me for a little bit, just keeping up with me, and like my game. They like what I can do and they say I fit their play style.” Notre Dame: “I probably talk to them the most out of all the schools. Coach (Hamlett) Tibbs has reached out to me a lot before and says he likes the way I think on the court. He likes my fast paced game and thinks I fit their play style.” Kansas State: “I like the way they play. Their assistant coach talked to me after my practice when he came and saw me, and he likes my game and my IQ.” Alabama and Georgia Tech: “I haven’t spoken to them personally, but they’ve talked to my coaches.” Visits: “I want to visit Notre Dame, and if I have time during the summer, I’ll visit Arkansas.” Adjusting to American basketball: “It’s been a big adjustment. There’s a much faster pace to game and players are more aggressive. There’s more talent, but I get more exposure as well.” Dream schools growing up: “UCLA, Notre Dame, and Duke.”

