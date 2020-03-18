A number of suitors jogged in and out of his recruitment throughout his high school upbringing and this year’s chase for the pole position has been a wild one. Many had presumed that Texas would be his eventual landing spot. His father and uncle each played football for the Longhorns and it is also a school that is less than a 15-minute drive from his home.

What a journey it has been for Greg Brown . No, he didn’t just pop out of thin air and instantly become a five-star sensation overnight. Rather, Brown slid into the inaugural 2020 Rivals150 Rankings two years ago as a top-10 prospect and has remained in such a position ever since.

However, the inconsistent season which led to questions surrounding Shaka Smart’s longevity in Austin brought greater uncertainty regarding UT’s chances with Brown. Memphis picked up major ground this winter to the point that I switched my FutureCast selection from the Horns and onto the Tigers.

Memphis didn’t have the season that it had envisioned, either, but it also will have to replace Precious Achiuwa, its league’s player and freshman of the year, which is an ideal scenario for someone like Brown. Kentucky remained involved, as did Auburn, and Michigan made a late run at things, replacing North Carolina on his final school list.

With all things considered and the latest intel that I have gathered, it seems that we are back to where we started. Today, I placed my FutureCast on Texas. Smart’s seat seems secure, and Brown, in an ideal world, wouldn’t mind playing close to home for his likely lone year in college.

Expect for an April decision from Brown as Hook’em as the momentum as things head down the stretch run.