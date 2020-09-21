Basketball Recruiting - Whitt returns to his roots with Wake Forest pick

It sure looked like Carter Whitt would be leaving his home state of North Carolina to play his college basketball. At least until he didn't.

On Monday afternoon the Raleigh native surprised the recruiting world when he elected to return to the state of North Carolina for his college days by selecting Wake Forest.

While Nebraska and Virginia Tech had been considered the favorites, Wake has always been hanging in there. Whitt's father went to school there and new coach Steve Forbes was able to reignite the 6-foot-4 point guard's interest in the program and pull of a big recruiting win.

Whitt is a skilled ball handler and passer who plays with a nasty streak. He is lean but loves physicality and he can make you pay as a scorer or a playmaker for others. A four-star prospect, Whitt currently ranks No. 63 in the class of 2021 and is expected to enroll at semester and redshirt during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The addition of Whitt gives Forbes and Wake a heavy Carolinas flavor to their class. He joins Rivals150 combo guard Robert McCray who hails from South Carolina in what should be the backcourt of the future.

