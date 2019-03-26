Tim Miles is out at Nebraska . He leaves the Lincoln as the second-winningest coach in program history and should be appreciated down the line for guiding Nebraska into a new league and turning the Huskers into a consistently competitive outfit in the Big Ten.

Once you’re on campus, Nebraska is special. It has arguably one of the best and more underrated fan bases and gameday atmospheres nationally. It is consistently found among the top-10 lists for attendance each season and its practice facility and gameday arena, Pinnacle Bank Arena, rank among the best in the sport. The Huskers have a lot to offer as a basketball program and that's plain for prospects to see once they visit the campus.

The Nebraska job is one of the more unique ones in the sport. It has no direct rival and, one some level, feels like a fish out of water in the Big Ten. The Huskers do not have much of an in-state talent pool to draw from, and major metro areas like Kansas City are several hours away. The school is known primarily for its football team and the recent hiring of Scott Frost has only widened the enthusiasm gap between the two programs. The Huskers are the only power conference program to have never won an NCAA Tournament game and have only been to the Big Dance seven times in their history.

Nebraska currently has two three-star high school prospects and a top junior college standout signed for next season, and already has two committed for the 2020 class. The Huskers have never been able to consistently rely on high school recruiting wins to fill the roster, and have instead leaned on specialists, projects and strong transfers. It will be worth monitoring how the new coaching staff goes about constructing its roster. While the job will be difficult, Nebraska should not have a hard time finding quality candidates for its opening.

THE FAMOUS ALUM: TYRONN LUE

Lue's number is one of four retired at Pinnacle Bank Arena and he starred on arguably the best team in program history. He finished his career top-five in program history for assists, three-pointers made and steals. Most know Lue nationally for his stint as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which ended in 2018. The Huskers would be more than happy to bring him back to campus even though he has no college coaching experience. Not only would Lue be a relatable figure in Lincoln, but he would also be an identifiable coach with recruits.

THE DARK HORSE: NATE OATS

The feeling last week was that Nate Oats was no longer to be under consideration for coaching jobs this spring thanks to an extension that he signed that takes him to 2025. The former high school teacher from Detroit has turned the Buffalo program into one of the more dominant mid-major uniforms nationally and created major fans within the sport with how he has done it. Placing his Buffalo squad in the NCAA Tournament for the third time within four years, Oats has never won less than 17 games as a collegiate head coach and is just a few games away from winning 100 in just four years on the sidelines. He has an extensive background in the Midwest and a grinder’s mentality that has served him well on the recruiting trail as the Bulls have not only enrolled under-the-radar types, but also, in the past few years, more highly rated prospects including last year’s signing of Rivals150 forward Jeenathan Williams. He might be an alternative but he would be a more than worthy option-B.

THE LIKELY OPTION: FRED HOIBERG

If there ever was a chance for the former NBA sharpshooter to take a perceived lesser coaching vacancy, this would be it. First, Hoiberg is a Lincoln native. Secondly, he has won in the region as the head coach at Iowa State. Third, the spotlight and pressure at Nebraska would be quite a bit different than what Hoiberg faced with the Chicago Bulls and Cyclones. However, Hoiberg has been linked to the openings at UCLA and with the Minnesota Timberwolves and should have his choice of top jobs this offseason. He is not desperate and the chances of him taking a college job, especially one with as many challenges as Nebraska, seem relatively low but this opening could pique his interests where there has even been talk that an offer and contract signing is not too far off.

THE UP-AND-COMER: CRAIG SMITH

The 2019 Mountain West Coach of the Year, Smith has worked wonders at Utah State and has the Aggies poised to earn an NCAA Tournament bid. In the meantime, let the rumors swirl as Smith is a natural fit for the job in Lincoln. He spent three years at Nebraska working under Miles and has quickly gained respect among his peers in the coaching ranks. Smith has a good eye for talent and a strong enough background within the region as the Minnesota native has had coaching stops at Colorado State and South Dakota, to go along with his employments at Nebraska and Utah State. The 46-year-old is one of the top up-and-comers in the industry.

THE RECRUITER: TJ OTZELBERGER

Otzelberger should have his fair share of chances at a power conference job in the coming years, but will he attempt to make the leap this offseason? He just saw his South Dakota State unit get upset in the first round of the Summit League Tournament and will graduate the program’s best player, Mike Daum. A 41-year old that is respected as one of the top recruiters in America, Otzelberger was a key part of Hoiberg’s successful work in Ames. He has the appropriate knowledge and network base in the region and the pedigree to turn the Nebraska program around.