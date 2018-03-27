Chris Mack AP

There was no coaching search at Louisville but rather a waiting out process. Dating back to September whenever the FBI probe engulfed the program, an investigation that ousted Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino, Louisville kept a close eye on Chris Mack. Today, the Xavier head coach made the move, accepting the chance to lead the once proud program back from multiple scandals. How can he do it? What obstacles might lie ahead? Which programs could suffer from Mack’s new landing spot? How does Xavier regroup?

HOW WE GOT HERE

To say Louisville has had better days would be an understatement. It entered the school year as one of the few that had a legitimate chance to cut down the nets in San Antonio, but once the FBI investigation led to the firings of two assistant coaches and the Hall of Fame head coach, things went downhill quickly. They lost each of their top-50 commitments in the 2018 class along with that of Rivals150 junior and local product David Johnson. From there, David Padgett was given the reigns of the program on an interim basis as he was forced to regroup, hire an entire coaching staff and spent more time working as a team psychologist than the usual tasks of an acting head coach. The on-floor success would reflect a step-back season but really, things were off the tracks before they even began. Too many distractions and a new staff implemented in October put the Cardinals behind the eight ball. Quentin Snider and Anas Mahmoud are gone to graduation and questions remain regarding the returns of Deng Adel, Ray Spalding, VJ King, Jordan Nwora and Malik Williams, each pondering transferring or early entry into the NBA Draft. A bare roster could remain and the fact that the program currently possesses zero high school commitments does not help things, either. Outside of roster attrition, the program remains on probation for the next three years due to the stripper scandal that was unveiled two years ago. What else might happen once the NCAA can finally act on the recent FBI investigation? The program is due to be hit in some way, piling more onto Mack’s lap, hence the longevity of the contract.

HOW TO REVERSE COURSE

First, Mack would like to know what he is working with. What other penalties will be given to the program, how many scholarships does he have in his holster and who might decide to remain at Louisville? It is prudent that Mack keeps the majority of its returning roster intact as Nwora, Williams, King, Darius Perry and Dwayne Sutton are each prospects that will not make the drop-off as severe next year. Another top objective of Mack’s is hiring the appropriate staff. Expect for Mack to bring with him Luke Murray and Mike Pegues. Murray has tremendous ties in the northeast, New England, and Chicago, while Pegues has worked wonders within the loaded DMV region and in Georgia. Travis Steele will have a favorable chance of landing the Xavier job. If Steele does so, that would leave one open position available on Mack’s staff, a spot that could be filled by someone with Midwest ties, like Steele, or more of a national recruiter due to the brand Louisville carries. The new staff must hit the ground running. The remaining unsigned members of the 2018 class is rather bare and lacks many prospects that Louisville has been accustomed to landing. The last thing Mack wants to do is take someone just to take someone. Taking a full season to regroup may be the best course of action and while the losses may accrue, for the sake of its long-term well-being, next season may be a middling campaign before jumping back into the ACC race.

DOMINO EFFECTS IN RECRUITING

While Mack may not spend as much time as Pitino had in Florida, his new staff could focus more of their attention in Georgia and remain heavily involved in the Midwest and loaded DMV regions. How might his hiring at Louisville affect Tom Crean at Georgia? Patrick Ewing has been asked to land the top prospects within his area upon his hiring, but could the Louisville brand still ring in the D.C. area like it has recently? Indiana, Ohio State and Illinois just made their own coaching hires a year ago; does Mack have the confidence and ability to step into each state and compete with all three programs for their top in-state targets? Mack will have work to do, but sticking true to his recruiting plan and making the classes of 2019 and 2020 a priority, while grabbing a slew of sit out transfer and grad-transfers, might be the best avenue of success for the program.

WHERE DOES XAVIER GO NEXT?