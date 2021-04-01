Basketball Recruiting - What are the after-effects of Roy Williams' retirement?

UNC-GREENSBORO

UNC-Greensboro head coach Wes Miller played at North Carolina and has a strong bond with Roy Williams, who will likely push for his former player to get a look for the gig. Add in the fact that Miller is coming off a 21-8 season and an NCAA berth and it sure seems obvious that these are tense times on the Spartans’ campus. The Tar Heels may well want a more established head coach with a bigger name, but Miller will undoubtedly get some semblance of a look.

JONAS AIDOO

North Carolina-based big man Jonas Aidoo recently backed off his pledge to Marquette and has been linked to North Carolina, which showed heavy interest in his services before his original commitment. No offer is on the table as of now, but there was significant debate about whether or not one would arrive in the coming weeks. That seems unlikely for the time being. The question now becomes whether or not Aidoo wants to wait for the new staff to take the reins and evaluate its needs. The four-star senior is a player with options, however, so an extended pause may not be in the cards.

DUKE

Uncertainty on its main rival's campus is good news for a Duke program that could use a little luck. Depending on the timetable of the hire and who UNC targets, the Blue Devils could use this transitional period to get a leg up on some 2022 and 2023 prospects in the region. This obviously won’t make or break the years to come, but any small advantage matters in the throes of one of the most competitive rivalries in sports.

UNC’S CURRENT COMMITS

The Tar heels have a pair of four-star prospects in the fold for 2021. And while an abrupt coaching change would give any commit some level of pause, it’s unlikely that either D'Marco Dunn or Dontrez Styles will look to escape his respective letter of intent. Both are high-profile, in-state prospects that seem to have emotional ties to the program, so it stands to reason that neither will do anything drastic in the coming weeks. That said, stranger things have certainly happened in recruiting.

JADEN BRADLEY

One of the Tar Heels’ top 2022 targets, Jaden Bradley may still consider UNC once the new coach is announced, but this is certainly a speed bump in the program’s recruitment of the elite point guard. This isn’t likely a long-term deal breaker because Bradley is just a junior, but it will likely act as a reset of sorts when it comes to North Carolina’s pursuit of the No. 7 player in the 2022 class. Kentucky is thought to be the Tar Heels’ main competition for the time being.

