Western schools show interest in tough-minded Collin Chandler

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Stanford: “They had their first one-and-done not too long ago, so they are really transforming their program to one that produces NBA talent. This year they are probably going to have two guys get drafted. ... So with the awesome academics and great culture there they are really starting to build their program.” Utah State: “The in-state school obviously draws the eye. I didn’t grow up there, so it was really my first time visiting there. The campus was great. They have a real college town. It’s small, but I really liked it.” Arizona: “Their history is awesome. They have obviously produced a lot of pros and their program has a history of winning. They got a new coaching staff, and that staff is working really hard to put Arizona back on the map and they want me to be there for that.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am probably going to set an official visit up to Utah when things get back going because I took an unofficial there. I am also looking to get something going with Creighton, and we will see what happens with Oregon. I would say those are my top schools though: Stanford, Utah State, Arizona, BYU, Utah, Creighton and then Oregon.”

