Western Michigan's Brandon Johnson picks Minnesota
Richard Pitino and his staff at Minnesota had to find a way to add size this spring after losing Daniel Oturu to the NBA and they've been hard at work.
Just a few days after landing seven-foot transfer Liam Robbins from Drake, the Gophers struck again on Thursday with Western Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Johnson.
A 6-foot-8 forward with inside out ability who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a junior, Johnson will be immediately eligible to play for the Gophers.
A native of Chicago, Johnson showed steady production and improvement during his three seasons of play at Western. He runs the floor hard, is willing to play physical despite a relatively lean frame and his ability to play tough on both ends of the floor should allow him to transition to the Big Ten.
"I’m a coachable player," Johnson told RIvals.com last week. "I’m a willing two way type of player. I don’t mind if my shot isn’t falling. I can still impact the game and help to get the team win playing defense."
In addition to the recent transfers of Johnson and Robbins, Minnesota has commitments from four-star high schoolers Jamal Mashburn Jr., a combo guard, and Martice Mitchell a lean and athletic frontcourt player.