Richard Pitino and his staff at Minnesota had to find a way to add size this spring after losing Daniel Oturu to the NBA and they've been hard at work.

Just a few days after landing seven-foot transfer Liam Robbins from Drake, the Gophers struck again on Thursday with Western Michigan graduate transfer Brandon Johnson.

A 6-foot-8 forward with inside out ability who averaged 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a junior, Johnson will be immediately eligible to play for the Gophers.

