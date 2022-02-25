Wesley Tubbs overcomes injury, sees recruitment take off

He said he's been in contact with a number of schools during his recruitment.

Wesley Tubbs , a 2023 forward, has really started to make a name for himself at the national level over the past year despite missing quite a bit of time with a hamstring injury. He’s a do-it-all player at the high school and AAU level.

Virginia Tech: “I went to the football game on my visit. I didn’t get too see too much. I got to watch their practice and see their team. I’ve still got to learn about Virginia Tech, but I liked it when I was down there. The ACC is in my back yard as well.”

Cincinnati: “I actually loved Cincinnati. I like coach (Wes) Miller a lot. He’s made it known that he’s prioritizing me. He really pushes and wants me to come to Cincinnati. Their switch to the Big 12 is going to be pretty big, too.”

NC State: “I’m really cool with coach (Kevin) Keatts. He talks to me a lot. He wants me and he thinks that I could do what Dereon Seabron is doing for them right now. Coach has high goals for me. I live in North Carolina, so that’s cool too.”

Wake Forest: “I was just there when they played UNC at home and beat them. I actually like Wake Forest. They’re rebuilding a lot and coach (Steve) Forbes has done good up there. He’s in the mix for ACC Coach of the Year, and I like how he uses his wings.”

Ole Miss: “I really like coach (Ronnie) Hamilton. He and I talk a lot. He’s actually come up to see me play. For him to come all the way up to Charlotte to watch me play during their season, that shows a lot. It shows that he cares.”

More on his recruitment: “Right now I’m planning to commit on Dec. 18, my cousin’s birthday. He passed away like two years ago. He came to every game that I had, so I just want to honor him with that.”