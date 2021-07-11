Wesley Tubbs emerging as a priority target in 2023
The energy, the versatility, it really pops for 2023 prospect Wesley Tubbs when you watch him play. His recruitment has taken a major step over the last two months, and the 6-foot-6 standout had a line of college coaches as his Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian team took the floor at the NCISAA Live Showcase.
“I have offers from Wake Forest, Texas A&M, South Carolina, ODU, USF, East Carolina, and Providence and I went to Louisville, Wake Forest, South Carolina and Cincinnati this June." Tubbs said.
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “They are telling me how much they love me and that I am a priority. My cousin, BJ Mckie, is a coach there and obviously I have a good relationship with him.”
South Carolina: “I am talking with coach Will Bailey a lot right now and he seems to be a real good dude. He keeps on with me how much they like me and how I am a priority for their school.”
Cincinnati: “I have known coach Wes Miller since like eighth grade when he was at UNC-Greensboro. But now that he is at Cincinnati, he has been recruiting me real hard. My cousin Jaylen Stowe is a grad assistant up there so I got a good relationship there too.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Tennessee, NC State, and Pittsburgh are schools who have not offered me yet but are talking to me pretty regularly.” Tubbs said, “I am just looking for a team that is fast paced, that play defense, that plays with a chip on their shoulder. Most importantly I want to play for a coach who believes in me."