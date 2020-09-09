Basketball Recruiting - Wednesday's Mailbag: Harrison Ingram, UNC, Providence, more

You keep saying how close Harrison Ingram can be to committing. Anyone starting to lead even a tiny bit? — Frankie SZN (@Frankie_SZN) September 6, 2020

Man, things keep going back and forth with Harrison Ingram. I don’t think he knows what he wants to do, which is not a surprise since he has so many great options. He could go to Stanford and team up with his good friend, Isa Silva, while taking the baton from five-star Ziaire Williams after his one-and-done campaign. The addition of Ingram would catapult the Cardinal brand into the mainstream even further. Is he a pioneer of sorts? Will he be the first five-star to choose Harvard? Or does he follow the recent trend of blue-chip prospects looking toward the HBCU route and pick Howard? Ingram could also lean toward the other end of the spectrum and choose the blueblood path that North Carolina offers. Michigan is also a serious suitor for him, and while the Wolverines have already celebrated the commitments of four Rivals150 prospects this summer, they are also offering him the ball as the primary play-maker, which has intrigued the Texan. When it comes down to it, I see it as a dead heat between Michigan, Purdue and Stanford. All three would build entirely around Ingram, all three boast strong academics and all three have developed a strong relationship with him and his family. It is going to come down to who he trusts the most, which remains undecided at this point. It's hard to say whether he will commit this month, but you can bet he will sign early. Until then, his recruitment remains a guessing game.

*****

Saw your Skyy Clark prediction switch, but what does Ol Roy have up his sleeve for 2021 besides D. Styles? — Max California (@LarryBird7785) September 6, 2020

*****

Providence...... — 6 down 10 to go #banner18 (@Friartown1917) September 6, 2020

I am finally getting to the subject of Providence. I have received too many questions to count pertaining to the latest activity at Providence and why the Friars keep missing on their top targets. For the past two years, for one reason or another, Ed Cooley and his staff have continued to strike out on the recruiting front. I honestly couldn’t tell you why, other than they have had been hit by some bad luck and haven’t been able to close things out at the end of the day. Cooley is consistently one of the most well-liked head coaches with recruits any time his name is brought up. He is down to earth, humble, works at it and has built a program that is always involved among the best in the Big East. In the end, PC has simply just swung and missed, but here we are entering a season in which Providence could finish as high as third in the Big East. The Friars are my sleeper in the league. As for the 2021 class, Cooley and his staff want a lead guard, a versatile wing or forward and big man. Darius Johnson has included the Friars in his final three, and former- football-star-recruit-turned-basketball-standout Breon Pass is another option that intrigues them. Off the ball, Lucas Taylor is the primary scoring wing they are looking at, although the bigger need is in the frontcourt. Rafael Castro, Legend Geeter, Jonas Aidoo, Kuluel Mading and Sam Ayomide are all interested in PC. If none of those players materialize, then the transfer route will be how the Friars go about rounding out their roster for next year. The Friars should lose just Nate Watson and Noah Horchler to graduation in the spring.

*****

Who’s is uva targeting in the class of 2021 now? — Owen Sklansky (@OSklansky) September 6, 2020

Virginia has not done much in the 2021 class, but that seems to be the case almost every fall, and every year we are talking about the Wahoos as potential ACC title winners and Final Four contenders. The 2021 class does have to be a big one, in both numbers and in talent. Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, who could be UVA’s top three scorers this winter, will all have graduated. Tony Bennett and his staff have done a fine job of using the redshirt option on those in the frontcourt, which should allow the transition to next season to be a smooth one. Enrolling Trey Murphy, a transfer from Rice, also fills a need in the versatile 3-4 category. As of now, Virginia remains a heavy contender for Trevor Keels, Pat Baldwin, Caleb Houstan and Taine Murray. Keels is ready to narrow his list to a final three and could be potentially the first of the four to commit, though Virginia is playing from behind. The same could be said for Baldwin. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are in the final three for Murray and will continue to recruit Houstan, who will most likely not decide until the spring. In the frontcourt, they are among the leaders for Trey Kaufman, have an offer out to DaRon Holmes and are among the suitors for Ben Gregg and Efton Reid. Of the group, Kaufman is the likeliest. They are not on stable ground with Reid, and Gregg could be Gonzaga-bound.

*****

Can you rank Pat Baldwin, Aminu Mohammed, and Efton Reid in order of most to least likely to commit to Georgetown? — Aidan 😷 (@AidanCurran_) September 7, 2020