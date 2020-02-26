*****

What does the UNC 2021 recruiting class look like thus far? I see some offers, but what players do we have a chance at? — Heels83 (@heels082) February 24, 2020

North Carolina focused most of its attention on the 2020 class and after securing arguably the best class that Roy Williams ever assembled in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels have begun to invest greater time in the 2021 class. The UNC offer carries a lot of weight and any time one is given, the blueblood should immediately be perceived a strong landing spot for the prospect at hand. That brings us to Harrison Ingram, the five-star wing who received the UNC offer last week, coming off of his visit to Chapel Hill earlier in the month. Stanford is the team to beat, but the Heels are definitely one to watch. They have enjoyed great success in recent years in the state of Texas and Ingram could be the next to pick the Heels. They have also already hosted Paolo Banchero and Kennedy Chandler on official visits and they could potentially team up in college. Duke, Kentucky and Tennessee may be difficult to beat for both, but the Heels do have a chance, which could also be said for Trevor Keels. The top-20 junior is a former high school teammate of Anthony Harris and UNC is expected to continue to show greater interest toward him this spring. Duke, Villanova and Virginia stand in its way. Williams was in last week to see top-five junior Patrick Baldwin, though Duke has been the perceived favorite for him, and also has an offer out to Chet Holmgren. Expect for a few more UNC offers to be handed out once the season completes and for a more concise target list to form once the spring begins.

If Saddiq Bey were to leave early would Nova be able to gain any traction in the spring or roll the scholarship to 2021? — Fred Runge (@FredRunge) February 23, 2020

A very good question and with the type of run Saddiq Bey is on, one where he is averaging close to 16 points and five rebounds, on 48-percent shooting in league play, makes it seem likely that he will test the NBA waters. If he gets a first-round guarantee, he will likely head to the draft.

If that were to occur, Jay Wright could ultimately rest his 2020-2021 season on the small ball route once again. Don’t forget Caleb Daniels, one of the top sit-out transfers, is waiting in the wings. He is not Bey but alongside Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, and a healthy Bryan Antoine, the Wildcats have the sufficient backcourt talent to compete for a Big East title again. William Jeffress could be the plug-in for Bey, but would a reclassified 2021 prospect be ready for minutes on a championship contending unit? Maybe, but Wright's best option would be to go the grad-transfer route and takes someone similar to Joe Cremo, the Albany wing that the Wildcats enrolled two years ago. He didn’t provide for the fireworks that many had believed, but he was a nice security blanket that could play different spots and brought even greater experience and maturity to the program.

Chance westry commitment watch this weekend? — LL Cool Bae (@LittleRegion) February 24, 2020

There was a lot of talk regarding another commitment that was expected to follow that of top-five sophomore Dior Johnson’s pledge to Syracuse earlier in the month. That prospect was Chance Westry, another top-30 prospect in the 2022 class that will visit Syracuse this weekend. Could the Orange be on the cusp of another big-time addition to its sophomore class? It is a possibility, but when I spoke with Westry following Johnson’s commitment, he was not ready to end his recruitment. Rather, he is just beginning to enjoy the offers and interest that his talent level usually draws. Syracuse could be the ultimate landing spot for Westry, and he does like what the program has to offer, but he also doesn’t seem entirely prepared to commit. Then again, he could fall in love with all that the Orange have to offer and also be convinced with playing alongside Johnson in a few years. A commitment would not surprise but it also is not expected at this time.

The Maryland Terps have finally cemented there backcourt of the future What can we expect from recent commit Anquan Smart? And how well will he mesh with Marcus Dockery? — wygdtns (@wygdtns) February 24, 2020

Aquan Smart

Aquan Smart is another versatile guard that can play a variety of roles similar to what the Terps have in Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell and Aaron Wiggins. He is tough, brings good size to the backcourt, can shoot and finish, and also defend along the perimeter. Next to Marcus Dockery, the two should complement each other. Dockery is more of a score-first threat while Smart is a more adept at playmaking and facilitating. Look for Maryland to now address its frontcourt needs with either a back-to-the-rim presence, or a face-up 4-man.

Do you think if Texas continues it’s late season Turn around and Shaka survives the hot seat (I feel if he survives this year he sees his full contract) they could potentially land all three of Greg Brown III,Donovan Williams & Kerwin Walton during the spring signing period — James Martin Lee (@BootCamp04) February 25, 2020