Another large mailbag is on the docket for this week’s Wednesday’s Leftovers, and in it, we evaluate North Carolina’s chances with its top targets, ACC programs that should succeed this fall, who UCLA could land next and more.

Who do you think UNC ends up landing? It seems like some of the guys I saw them connected to have been drifting towards other schools (Z. Williams, C. Love, B. Thompson) — Barry Lird (@LarryBird7785) September 1, 2019

Which ACC team not named Duke or Unc will have the best recruiting class in 2020? — CoachKnowsRVA (@CoachKnowsRVA) September 1, 2019

Great question. We could go the safe route and say Virginia. The Cavaliers do sit within a top-five class thanks to the commitments of three Rivals150 prospects. They did just have another scholarship open and could add another, but if we are living on the edge, give me Louisville. The Cards have invested a whole bunch into the recruitments of a number of top-50 prospects and are due to celebrate a handful of commitments in the coming months. Just this past week, Josh Hall, Devin Askew and Zach Loveday took an official visit to Louisville, and the Cardinals have also scheduled visit dates with Nimari Burnett, Deivon Smith, Jaemyn Brakefield, Caleb Love, D.J. Steward. They just will not miss on them all. I would not be surprised if the Cards put together a class that finishes the 2020 cycle ranked third in the ACC behind North Carolina and Duke.

#twittertuesday Corey who does UCLA have the most realistic chance of adding to Nix? — Josh Hartman (@Jhart9232) September 1, 2019

Josh Christopher (https://rivals.com)

Josh Christopher. The Bruins have picked up some traction with the local standout and while Kentucky, Arizona State, Missouri and Michigan will be difficult to beat, UCLA should not be counted out. The scoring of Christopher alongside the passing prowess of Daishen Nix would be something to behold. Don’t underestimate the Bruins' chances with Mark Williams, either. The 7-footer will take an official visit to Duke on Nov. 10 and while the Blue Devils will still likely end up with the talented big man, if there is a program out there that can pull him away from Coach K’s bunch, it is UCLA.

Prediction on where Hunter Dickinson lands? — Basketball Jones (@B1GBasketball1) September 1, 2019

That is a really, really difficult guess. I would have said Notre Dame this time last year and Purdue two months ago, but the longer things go, the more wide-open Hunter Dickinson's recruitment seems.

He has already visited both Notre Dame and Purdue along with Louisville, and while North Carolina could still earn his commitment, I have a hard time seeing him in Chapel Hill alongside already committed big man Day’Ron Sharpe. Florida State, Michigan and Providence are the wild cards in Dickinson's recruitment. There are a lot of questions as to what system Juwan Howard will run with the Wolverines, which is not a question being asked at Florida State or Providence.

I am going to wiggle my way out of this question because I don’t even think Dickinson knows where he wants to go but I will say, don’t underestimate the Seminoles, Wolverines or Friars.

Cliff Omoruyi update? — AOT Fan Account (@aubawn) September 1, 2019