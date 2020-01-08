There are plenty more questions from the mailbag to address in the year’s first edition of the Wednesday’s Leftovers. The focus remains on the 2020 class for some of the top programs in America, which is why we take a greater look at Karim Mane and his recent visit to Marquette, the latest with top-ranked junior Jon Kuminga, Georgetown’s recent recruiting efforts and just how talented the top of the 2021 class really is.

Any update on Karim Mane after his Marquette official visit? #mubb #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) January 5, 2020

I spoke with Karim Mane following his visit to Marquette over the weekend and he had nothing but good things to say about it. Mane is looking for a place that he can thrive in an up-tempo system, have the ball in his hands early and often, and be given ample freedom on the offensive end; Marquette fits the bill. With the graduation of Markus Howard after this season, the Golden Eagles has a lot to offer. The plan was originally for Mane to take things into the spring, exhaust most, if not all, of his official visits and then decide on a college. Alabama, DePaul, Maryland, Memphis and Michigan State are also heavily involved. Also, don’t forget that he would be of the required age and a year removed from his high school graduation to enter the NBA Draft in June. However, Steve Wojciechowski may have Mane rethinking his thought process. Do I believe that he is near a decision? Not really, but I am also more open to the idea that he could be closer to committing than previously assumed. A commitment would be massive for Marquette, but it still does not equate to his enrollment in the fall as the professional path would still be an option.

is Kuminga basically a Duke/Kentucky battle? and do you see him reclass for 2020? — Adam (@ADMUZN24) January 5, 2020

No, not at all. While Duke and Kentucky will have a say with where Jon Kuminga attends college, this is more than just a blueblood recruitment. Kuminga's brother, Joel Ntambe, plays at Texas Tech, so it cannot be discounted. Neither should Auburn, who has been in to see Kuminga a handful of times within recent months, while Florida State has become known for winning a pressure packed recruitment every year and could be the dark horse with him. However, Duke might be the program that would be difficult to beat if all things align. There is a lot of time to go before a commitment is made and the next question is whether he will reclassify. Just like his commitment, don’t expect for a decision on move into the 2020 class to be made until, at the earliest, the summer. Further work must be done in order for a reclassification and there is still a lot of ground that has to be made before a college program can celebrate the commitment of the top-rated junior.

Where does Georgetown go in the Class of 2020? — Georgetown Hoyas Basketball (@HoyasNationIG) January 6, 2020

Now that Georgetown has more scholarships to work with following the transfers of Myron Gardner, Josh Leblanc, James Akinjo and Galen Alexander, expect for the Hoyas to be one of the more active programs along the recruiting trail in the months ahead. On the high school side, Patrick Ewing was in to see Kobe Clark over the weekend; the Hoyas just offered a few weeks ago. Clark is one of the more discussed names this winter thanks to his versatility. Also, the Hoyas have remained a threat for four-star Canadian Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe and could push for enrollment of Lynn Greer. The Roman Catholic standout is planning on taking a prep year in the fall but the Hoyas could bring him in for an official visit this spring and entice Greer enough with a wide-open backcourt for him remain in the 2020 class and enroll in the fall. Georgetown should also be a viable threat for a number of transfers this spring. Furthermore, they have been one of the more talked about landing spots for Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, one-time Rivals150 prospects that have decided to transfer from Maryland.

With the high school season starting already. What junior players do you see that could skip their senior year and make a impact on college level next year — DavidWood (@DavidWo69869849) January 6, 2020

Just look at the top-10 or 15 prospects found atop of the 2021 Rivals150. Kuminga has the physical traits and the talent to impact a high-major program tomorrow. The same can be said for Paolo Banchero, Pat Baldwin, Michael Foster, Moussa Cisse, AJ Griffin and Kendall Brown. Prospects like Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith could use another year of strength development, but their skill sets and talent level make them more than capable college producers a year ahead of schedule. Jaden Hardy has cemented his standing as the best 2-guard in the 2021 class; his scoring prowess stands alone which is why many would love to have him on their rosters next season. Kennedy Chandler is more than good enough and has only enhanced his standing with an improved jumper; Khristian Lander is in the mix, too, as the quick-twitch guard has begun to look at the idea of reclassification. Whether any of these aforementioned juniors actually reclassifies is beside the point and while I am not enamored with the entire class of 2021, the top of it is more than promising.

When are you re-ranking 2020 prospects? Brandon Boston Jr. has been unbelievable this season. — The Zach Davis Show (@ZachDavisShow) January 5, 2020