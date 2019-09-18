*****

Who do you think Memphis ultimately ends up with for 2020 class (disregarding the number of scholarships we have open now as it is subject to change)? — Tigers (@tigersgrizz07) September 16, 2019

I would be surprised if Memphis does not land Jalen Green. Green intends to announce his decision on Christmas Day, with Auburn, Kentucky, Oregon and USC also involved. From there, questions remain. Jaden Springer is down to a final three, but Tennessee is the likeliest landing spot for him. If the Tigers do miss on Springer, they could focus more time on Nimari Burnett, who Penny Hardaway saw on Sunday. Alabama, Michigan and Oregon are in a much better spot with Burnett, but Hardaway could sell the idea of Green and Burnett - who were travel and school teammates - playing college ball together. Devin Askew will visit the AAC program’s campus on Oct. 4, and he could reclassify into the 2020 class. The Tigers have more work to do, though, before they should feel like they are in a good spot with the top 10 junior. The frontcourt is where they have a big need, though. None of them are a Tigers’ lean, but they will host Isaiah Todd this weekend, have Greg Brown headed to campus Jan. 4 and have begun to pick up ground with Gethro Muscadin and Cliff Omoruyi. Dawson Garcia is another prospect to keep tabs on, but Brown is the likeliest of the five to become a Memphis commit, though none of them - other than Muscadin - are anywhere near their college decisions.

A lot of talk about Kyree Walker, possible reclassification, and Western Kentucky being a legit contender - what can you tell us about Walker and WKU's chances? — Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) September 15, 2019

The talk in recent months has been that Kyree Walker would either sign a professional contact in China or, if the right opportunity presented itself, become the first to take part in the new G-League initiative. Things have changed of late, and now it looks like Walker will attend college. The sources that I have spoken with have said the 2020 prospect could work toward receiving credits for college and enroll mid-year. There are some questions whether he will even play for Hillcrest Prep this fall before leaving for college in December, and, if he does so, whether he would redshirt the remainder of the college season (similar to Hamidou Diallo), or play with his new college team during its conference schedule (similar to Austin Wiley). Just last week, Western Kentucky’s Rick Stansbury was in to see Walker at his school. The Hilltoppers should be seen as one of the few landing spots for Walker. Another would be Arkansas. No one has a better coach-player relationship with him than Eric Musselman, dating back to his days as the Nevada head coach. In the meantime, look for Walker and his family to do their due diligence for every and any avenue that they could take, with a college or professional decision likely to be made later this fall.

Who does Brad Underwood have the best chance to sign in the class of 2020 for Illinois? — mitch sutton (@gottaluvillini) September 15, 2019

Adam Miller. The top 30 guard will visit the Big Ten program this weekend and has been Illinois' top 2020 target for years now. Arizona State is the likely the primary program standing in Illinois' way. In the frontcourt, Cliff Omoruyi is someone to keep an eye on, as is Bayron Matos-Garcia, a one-time Mississippi State commit who landed an Illini offer earlier this month. Coleman Hawkins just visited the Big Ten program over the weekend, and Illinois definitely has a chance with him. Lastly, Andre Curbelo has been difficult to gain much information out of, but the Illini should have a say with the premier playmaker. Florida, Miami, Pitt and St. John’s are a few others that remain involved for Curbelo.

Thoughts on #marquette current 2020 class along with potential targets for 2020? #mubb — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) September 15, 2019

First, I have to applaud Marquette for all that it has already accomplished with its 2020 class. The Golden Eagles sit with two Rivals150 commitments in the frontcourt. Osa Ighodaro is one of the better versatile prospects from the West Coast, and Justin Lewis is a rough, blue-collar forward who should bring some toughness to the Big East program. Both should positively impact the program the day they step foot onto campus. Where they go from here is likely the backcourt. RJ Davis remains priority A, B and C. He will visit Pitt next weekend and is down to a group featuring the Panthers, Georgetown, Marquette and North Carolina. It is anyone’s ballgame, but he would be an ideal replacement for Markus Howard. AJ Hoggard is another player that they have coveted, and he is expected to visit Marquette this week. Michigan State is the program that is in the best spot for the Rivals150 guard. A few other wing/forwards in the mold of Jamari Sibley and Coleman Hawkins remain on the board, as do Zed Key and Dawson Garcia. While Garcia is some time away from deciding, Marquette is in a great spot with him.

Next commit for BC? — Jeff Smith (@Michael98571294) September 15, 2019