Precious Achiuwa

Did UNC’s win help sway any of the recruits that were at the game this weekend? (Cole, Precious, Todd) — Dana Smith (@danaguysname) March 10, 2019

I am not totally sure that a single win - even a win over Duke played on a Saturday night on a national stage - could put things over the top for the Tar Heels with a five-star target of theirs. But it sure didn't hurt. From the sound of it, it would be a giant surprise if Cole Anthony didn't end up at UNC. Really, it could not have gone better Saturday as Coby White practically cemented his status as a one-and-done college standout, which opens up the perfect pathway for Anthony to take the reins of Roy Williams’ offense next season. Georgetown and Oregon are the Tar Heels' toughest competitors, and while a commitment might still be a few weeks away, Saturday’s efforts may have pushed things over the top. Five-star juniors Isaiah Todd, Greg Brown and Ziaire Williams were also on campus, and UNC is among the leaders for each. Todd caused some commotion recently by landing a Kentucky offer and is navigating the reclassification route to a college entrance this fall, though that's not a sure thing, as many assumed. Precious Achiuwa took an official visit to UNC, too, but he is likely still some time away from a commitment. The same can be said for top 20 sophomore Cam Hayes. No offer has been handed out yet, but the feeling is that if UNC were to offer a commitment might not be too far off. Hayes could also eventually reclassify and be the replacement for Anthony in Chapel Hill in the fall of 2020.

Has oklahoma state done enough to land Christian brown? I’d be considered the favorite? — Blake Goddard (@BgodtheGoat) March 10, 2019

The Cowboys sure have, but I would be surprised if Brown were to commit anytime soon. He has taken official visits to Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma State this school year and last summer he visited UNLV. It looks as if none of these programs - except Oklahoma State - are still involved, which should bring great optimism to the Cowboys' fanbase. By all accounts, Brown's visit to Stillwater two weeks ago went great, and head coach Mike Boynton made sure to follow up with Brown by taking a visit to see him in South Carolina the following Monday. The feeling is that Brown will take his two remaining official visits before committing. Illinois, NC State, South Carolina and Wichita State are among those in pursuit, and while a visit could change a thing or two, Oklahoma State is the current favorite.

@coreyevans_10 will Tn great run move them up into perennial recruiting wins ? — jdpeak (@jdpeak) March 10, 2019

You better believe it. Tennessee has gotten to the point that it is riding the backs of hard-playing, competitive and versatile prospects that were slighted during their high school days. Rick Barnes has uncovered hidden gem after hidden gem while displaying a keen eye for talent and his ability to develop that talent. Now Tennessee has the chance to devour the high school landscape and pick from a litany of elite talent. Corey Walker was the perfect starting point because he is another competitive, multi-positional prospect, and he is a bit further ahead with his skill set and game compared to past Tennessee recruits. More like Walker are soon to follow, and while the Vols will not land them all, it would come as no surprise if in the coming months they landed at least two from this group: Jaden Springer, PJ Hall, Jalen Cone, Walker Kessler and Keon Johnson.

Does Quinerly not playing much for Villanova effect their recruiting? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) March 10, 2019

I don't see that being much of a factor. If it is, then those prospects might not be what Jay Wright is looking for in a recruit. Villanova has won four of the last five Big East regular season titles, two of the past three national championships and saw its top four standouts last season selected in the first 35 selections in last June's NBA Draft. Villanova just signed one of its best classes in school history, is in the final four for five-star junior Jeremy Roach and continues to be found high atop the lists of the nation's best. Quinerly's struggles aren't a deterrent to the Wildcats' success rate on the recruiting front.

Who are some instant impact freshman outside of the P5 for next season? — Boomer Kingsley (@sillie_sammie) March 10, 2019