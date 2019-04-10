R.J. Hampton https://rivals.com

With the assumption that Jones is returning to duke, does that make Memphis the leader for Rj Hampton?? — T. J. M. (@KingTarvis) April 7, 2019

The Tigers were the first program to host Hampton for an official visit in September. He did visit Kansas last month and could also visit Duke and Kentucky in the coming weeks. The four programs make up his final list and with a crowded backcourt at UK and Tre Jones’ return to Durham, it might be difficult to see him at either with his desire to be used on the ball. However, do not count out Kansas. Charlie Moore just transferred and there are still some question marks surrounding Quentin Grimes. Devon Dotson returns, but Kansas is still Kansas, and the Jayhawks sit in just as good of a spot with Hampton as Memphis.

Does Villanova go after a PG now that Jahvon Quinerly is transferring? — JoeWoo Rychalsky (@TheJoeWoo) April 7, 2019

Villanova definitely could, whether it be via transfer the high school ranks, though the latter is rather depleted due to the timing of the year and the fact that the 2019 class was already down compared to classes that precede it. The Wildcats could get involved with former Virginia Tech commit Anthony Harris, but Jahvon Quinerly's transfer likely did not surprise the staff, so a hasty response by pursuing another guard might not be in the cards. Villanova has primarily been about recruiting to its specific needs and not reaching for someone that might not fit their culture. Losing Quinerly is not much of a blow, as he played less than 10 minutes per game. And while Phil Booth will graduate, Collin Gillespie should be able to take the next leap with his game. The enrollments of Bryan Antoine and Justin Moore should help and by not adding another point guard, it might support their chances further with five-star junior Jeremy Roach. FOR MORE VILLANOVA SPORTS NEWS GO TO NOVAILLUSTRATED.COM

#TwitterTuesday

1. Who leads for Jaden Springer and why the lack of ACC school offers?

2. If UNC don't get Cole Anthony who do they turn too?

3. Whats the latest word on Precious Achiuwa and school you feel he goes too? — KD (@Kevin_Dawkins_) April 8, 2019

1. NC State and Tennessee are the two to beat for Springer, but Monday’s UNC offer could change some things. Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are also involved.

2. If UNC does not get Anthony, expect for the Tar Heels to heat things up with Virginia Tech decommit Anthony Harris, though I would be shocked if they do not land the five-star guard. 3. A total toss-up right now with Precious Achiuwa. Georgia and UNC are the dark horses, but Kansas and Memphis might be the more accurate predictions.

With Musselman now at Arkansas, what avenues do you expect him to utilize to fill out the 2019 class? — Brick (@bhaggard89) April 8, 2019

I don’t doubt that Eric Musselman will change his approach a little now that he is at a more name brand program, but the transfer realm will likely be how he completes his roster for next season. Selecting transfer names may be difficult right now, but one could be Haanif Cheatham, a graduate-transfer from Florida Gulf Coast University who was set to visit Nevada this weekend.

The 2019 class is already decimated, so the transfer front will be the best route for Musselman this spring, but the 2020 class and years to follow could be when we see the new Arkansas coach devote more time to the high school ranks. One name to keep an eye on is Kyree Walker, a five-star junior who pulled in a Razorbacks offer on Monday and could potentially reclassify a year up.

when and where will diallo go — Speakyourmind (@2017Speak) April 8, 2019

If you’re talking about Prolific Prep center Ibrahima Diallo, my money would be on Ohio State. As of now, the 7-footer has only visited OSU and Pitt, and it seems as if a commitment is not too far off. DePaul and South Florida have also offered. LSU, prior to the recent suspension of Will Wade, was a top suitor as well. However, whispers have circulated around the Buckeyes, which would give Ohio State another strong body and active center who would be a nice spark off of the bench playing behind Kaleb Wesson.

It seemed like a lot of football transfers gained immediate eligiblity this year. Will that be the case in basketball? — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) April 7, 2019