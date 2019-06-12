2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Penny has prioritized Jalen Green , Greg Brown, Cade Cunningham and Matthew Murrell. Who do you think he has the best shot at? — Tigers (@tigersgrizz07) June 9, 2019

Jalen Green, and I don’t think that it is close. Now, Matthew Murrell can't be crossed off the list, as the four-star guard from Memphis could be lured to play for the Tigers, since practically all of the top-ranked Memphis natives have been since Penny Hardaway was hired last year. However, Murrell's former high school coach was just named an assistant coach at Vanderbilt so that could add another layer to his recruitment. Cade Cunningham just released his top 10, with Memphis included. However, the Tigers, despite all of their recent success on the recruiting trail, are not thought to be much of a suitor for him. Greg Brown is most likely bound for North Carolina or Texas, but Memphis has intrigued him, as have Auburn and Baylor, the latter a program he visited last Wednesday. One other players to keep an eye on is Dalen Terry, who we caught up with last week. He is heavily intrigued by the situation at Memphis, and he said Hardaway was a player he modeled his game after while growing up.

MSU chances with the following guys (1) Jackson (2) Scooby (3) Dante (4) Fletcher (5) Bryce Thompson. Anyone else quietly on the radar for them we haven’t heard about? — TheSpartanWanderer (@WandererSpartan) June 10, 2019

Michigan State is in a great spot in the 2020 class and already holds the commitment of top 50 junior Jalen Terry. From there, the Spartans could land a number of players, including a few of the prospects that you mentioned. Of the group, Isaiah Jackson, Scooby Johnson and Cam'Ron Fletcher seem to be the best bets. Jackson just returned to his native state of Michigan for his final year of high school ball, which could definitely work in the favor of the Spartans. Johnson was thought to be a heavy MSU lean this winter, and while a commitment did not take place the Spartans do remain involved. Fletcher, too, has been connected with the Spartans, but I side more toward Missouri becoming his ultimate landing spot. N’Faly Dante could reclassify into the 2019 class, and MSU is involved, though I do not like its chances compared to others. Bryce Thompson is far from a decision but the Spartans do have a connection to him, thanks to Thompson’s father and recruiting coordinator Doug Wojcik. If Thompson decides to move outside of his Oklahoma locale, then Michigan State would have a great shot. Also, be sure to keep tabs on Caleb Lohner and his high school teammate, Mady Sissoko, as Michigan State has a great chance with both, along with Jayden Stone, who just visited campus last week, though I do like Auburn’s chances with him.

Will UVA fill the last spot this summer or carry it over to 2020???? — Jake (Greg) Lawson (@JakeGLawson) June 11, 2019

Look for Virginia to take the extra scholarship into the 2020 class only if they can't strike with the commitment of Cormac Ryan. The Stanford transfer would be a sit-one/play-three prospect who could fill a variety of holes in UVA’s backcourt after seeing his eligibility begin again in the fall of 2020. Landing his commitment will not come easy, as Ryan, who garnered plenty of NBA interest last season, is a coveted transfer this spring, with Notre Dame and Villanova among those in pursuit. If the scholarship were to roll over into the 2020 class, Virginia could go a variety of ways with it. The Cavaliers are in a great spot for four-star guard Reece Beekman and they sit in the final three for Keon Johnson while also remaining a strong contender for five-star Walker Kessler’s commitment. They have also made up some ground with top 50 wing Jabri Abdur-Rahim. Henry Coleman and Mark Williams are two other local products that the Cavaliers are in a good spot with, as the 2020 class might be one of Tony Bennett’s best since arriving in Charlottesville.

Where do you see JT Thor ending up? — noordeus (@noordeus) June 9, 2019