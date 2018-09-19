Mike Krzyzewski AP Images

Do you see Duke giving out additional offers after the recent string of misses? — Brian Horace (@Dukeblogger) September 17, 2018

The past few weeks have not been kind to Duke, a program that isn't accustomed to losing recruiting battles. After seeing Bryan Antoine select Villanova last week, Josiah James did the same today for Tennseee . I do believe that the Blue Devils will begin to cast a wider net in the 2019 class, just as Kentucky has in recent weeks.

Could the Blue Devils begin to pursue Cole Anthony a bit more vigorously? What about Jaden McDaniels? There were conversations between the two camps early this summer, and I would not be surprised to see things pick up. They did just offer Boogie Ellis on Tuesday night where Drew Timme and EJ Liddell are two others that had garnered Duke interest in the past. If the Blue Devils are going to make a move on any of the five, expect that to happen in the next several days - before it is too late.

Chances UNC lands Green and Robinson-Earl? — Matt (@Matt_01015) September 16, 2018

I will say that it is about 40 percent, not because I don’t think that they won’t land at least one of the two, but since you asked about both pledging to the Tar Heels, that's a tall order, especially with Kansas in the mix. However, I do feel fairly confident UNC can snatch Green, one of the more versatile and talented guards in the 2019 class, and the Tar Heels are primarily battling with Arizona for his commitment.

Robinson-Earl on the other hand, is down to a final five, but many believe that this race will come down to UNC and Kansas. I will side with Jayhawks for now, but I do still see good things ahead for Roy Williams’ crew in the months ahead as Green and another potential guard standout should pledge.

#TwitterTuesday Thoughts on where 2019 PG Jalen Gaffney lands? Thanks — PK80 FLORIDA ™️ (@Jasonkessler16) September 16, 2018

Jalen Gaffney Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A three-star guard out of New Jersey, Gaffney is down to a final four for the most part: Clemson, St. John’s, UConn and Xavier. Pitt and Florida were involved, but both have bowed out. Gaffney will spend an official visit on Clemson, but since the Tigers took Chase Hunter, things could be a bit more muddled (although they would love to take Gaffney). Xavier wants two guards in the 2019 class but, just like Clemson, celebrated the commitment of a Rivals150 guard, Dahmir Bishop.

For now, I like UConn and St. John’s in the race for Gaffney’s pledge. The Huskies moved up their official visit with the well-rounded guard to this weekend and while they did just take the pledge of James Bouknight, they do need another guard in the 2019 class. St. John’s will have to wait until next month to host Gaffney, but with where things sit now, I like the Red Storm and UConn, and the Huskies might be pushing for his pledge this weekend.

What can you tell us about #mubb mystery commit Dexter Akanno? Didn't even have a rivals page but offers from Marquette, VT, and New Mexico and had others sniffing around. Think he cracks Rivals150 eventually? — Ryan Jackson (@ryjackson32) September 17, 2018

Marquette came up with the commitment of Dexter Akanno earlier this month, and while that did not receive a ton of fanfare, I do approve of the Golden Eagles’ win on the recruiting trail. He entered July with just two scholarship offers, and none coming from a high-major program. Regardless, he is the type of guard that Marquette has been lacking in recent years. Offensive firepower has remained, but defensively the Golden Eagles have struggled. That aspect of their game should be improved immediately with Akanno on hand next year.

Look at him as a Marcus Smart-type of guard: tough, competitive, well-built and a big-time defender that wants to do the dirty work. He just missed the new Rivals150 last week, but was given a ranking in the top-50 at his shooting guard position. He should continue to garner positive marks as he enters his prep year at Blair Academy this fall.

Does Josiah James have the potential to be a 1 and done type player? Or do you see him staying in his school of choice for more than 1 year? — Ben Ryerson (@BenRy0) September 17, 2018

The five-star guard has the potential to evolve into a one-and-done type of prospect after his lone year but the best bet for him might be setting up shop for two years in college before taking a harder look at the NBA.

What really makes James so valuable is the fact that he is 6-foot-5 and sports a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He is best used on the ball as a playmaker and has a mature, developed skill set. The dilemma is that he is not a consistent shooter from 15 feet and out, and that asset in today’s game is as valuable as ever. That could hold him back some.

By choosing Tennessee, expect Rick Barnes to give him every chance in the world to flourish immediately, so that he can be an example for years to come that his program is the type of place that elite prospects can go, succeed and then be selected in the upper tier of the NBA Draft.

Thoughts on Mizzou’s new prospect Christian Guess? — seanwest2k (@seanwest_2) September 17, 2018

Missouri came up with a sneaky commitment over the weekend in the form of 6-foot-6 small forward Christian Guess. The Cleveland native will be one of the last to enroll as a class of 2018 prospect, and he will be on Mizzou’s roster for this upcoming season.

It is not like he was an unheard-of prospect though, as West Virginia, Cincinnati, DePaul and a few others had kept tabs on him throughout his prep career. What he brings to the floor is versatility and upside. He is your prototypical athletic wing who can slide between positions, score at the basket and from the perimeter and defend his spot, whether it be as a 2-guard or as a small-ball power forward. He has the talent and abilities to impact the program. If he can put it all together and get his bearings down, look for Guess to be a nice injection off the bench for the next few years.

Following back to back top 20 classes and with a Greg Gantt verbal already in hand, can Providence do it again by adding another top 💯 recruit to their 2019 class? If so, who is the guy/guys they have the best shot at landing (Akok, etc.)? Thanks! — John McAleavey (@TDJohnnyMac) September 17, 2018

Ed Cooley AP Images