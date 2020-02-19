Does Rutgers have any realistic shot at landing Cliff? I ask this as he tweets he’s going on his 2nd ASU visit... — Zimmer_Furdette (@ScottyZ_RU) February 17, 2020

Yes, the Knights definitely do. Clifford Omoruyi is currently on an official visit to Arizona State, the first that he has taken to the Pac-12 program. The Sun Devils are definitely one of his top suitors, but Rutgers remains in the picture. The Scarlet Knights were arguably the first program to prioritize Omoruyi, dating back to his sophomore year and before his national breakout. If location plays a part in his decision, Rutgers will have a much better chance than Auburn, ASU and Kentucky. Arizona State and Kentucky had garnered most of the buzz lately, but don’t underestimate Rutgers’ chances. I am not saying the Knights are the team to beat, but they should not be discounted. ASU definitely will have a chance, but the feeling is that Rutgers has surpassed UK in the pecking order for the top 50 prospect, while Auburn sits as the dark horse.

Latest scuttlebutt with Jalen Green and Greg Brown? — Jason Lamar (@JasonLa32333628) February 16, 2020

Still nothing new on the Jalen Green and Greg Brown front, and that likely won’t change until spring, when various coaching changes and roster turnovers will take place. If Green attends college, it is going to be at Auburn or Memphis if things remain as they are at each program. There is still a chance that he chooses the professional path, but the smart money says he'll be competing for a national title next year. As for Brown, he and his family are going to let things play out. Texas was the heavy favorite in the summer, and while the Longhorns remain in the picture, their standing has become murky. Memphis could now be labeled as the favorite, but Auburn, Kentucky and Michigan also have a chance. Expect college decisions from the two to be made after the season, which is why next year’s national title picture might not be so easy to predict, even after the nets are cut down in Atlanta.

What’s the latest on JD Davidson and where does Bama stand with him? — Brian Hunt (@brian62830) February 16, 2020

I would say that if there was a list of early favorites for JD Davison that Alabama would be on it. There are no signs that he is anywhere near a college decision, but the Tide have done a great job of prioritizing him since the hiring of Nate Oats last spring. That is not to say they are the team to beat, though, and if there is a program in an even better spot, it is Memphis. The Tigers have been in to see Davison a handful of times throughout the high school season and it would seem that he is heavily interested in what the program has to offer. It is not just a two-horse race, however, as Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are a few of the other programs involved. But Alabama and Memphis are the two to beat as his final travel season approaches.

Where do you think Trevor Keels lands? — Turd Furgeson (@nycafc) February 17, 2020

I don’t see the recruitment of Trevor Keels coming to an end anytime soon. The five-star junior has improved his national standing immensely this winter, and in doing so he has seen his recruitment skyrocket. Keels is now a blueblood target who holds offers form both Duke and North Carolina, and it would be difficult to write off either program. His Paul VI Catholic High program produced UNC guard Anthony Harris and will see Jeremy Roach suit up for the Blue Devils next year. So, each program has a connection to Keels. Meanwhile, Keels has already taken official visits to Ohio State and Virginia and is expected to take a few more visits once his season wraps up in the coming weeks. Georgetown, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan and South Carolina remain involved, but one school to keep an eye on is Villanova. The Wildcats rarely become involved with a prospect if they feel like they don't have a chance of landing him. While they will have to defeat the bluebloods and a slew of national powers for him, Villanova might be the sneaky leader for him.

Is anybody going to commit to The Texas Longhorns — kyle alvey (@kylealvey6) February 16, 2020

Shaka Smart (AP Images)

I don’t see it in the cards, at least for now. Texas has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, thanks to a quick downturn on the hardwood and consistent rumblings of the job uncertainty surrounding Shaka Smart. Texas is in seventh place in the Big 12 at 4-8, stands 14-11 overall, and is No. 83 in the NET rankings. It would be the third time in four years Texas missed the NCAA tournament.

It should be noted, however, the Longhorns are just a few good weeks away from jumping back onto the bubble and potentially receiving an NCAA Tournament berth. But time is running out to right the ship. The Longhorns don't have a single commitment in the 2020 class, but one thing working in their favor is that they will not graduate a single player and, unlike the past few seasons, they do not have anyone who will jump early to the NBA waters. There could be a transfer, but the roster is pretty much set for next year. Texas remains in contention for five-star and top local talent Greg Brown, and it has continued to recruit Rivals150 wings Donovan Williams and Kerwin Walton. I don’t foresee a commitment before the season is over, but that could change once the offseason begins and more clarity surrounds the situation in Austin.

Are there any players left in the class of 2020 who have received interest from Louisville? — Big Red Louie (@TheBigRedLouie) February 16, 2020

Chris Mack (AP Images)