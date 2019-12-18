2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

Auburn wants to add at least one big center in the class, what are their chances with Kai Sotto? — Gene Loblaw (@GeneLoblaw) December 15, 2019

The 2020 center crop is far from ideal. It was decimated by the early signing period and continues to get worse. Auburn is heavily involved for Kai Sotto and I would expect for the Tigers to get a visit from him. Bruce Pearl and his staff have a few underlying connections with Sotto in addition to the fact that he is in a city (Atlanta) that has treated the Tigers well in the past. However, placing a percentage on their chances remains difficult since his recruitment is just beginning. Along with Sotto is Cliff Omoruyi. Auburn is the lone program to have already hosted him for an official visit, but that may have worked against the Tigers. At the time, he was going to complete a slew of visits before potentially signing last month. Rather, following his visit, he postponed the remainder of the visits and the plan now is to begin his visit trail again in the spring leading up to his late signing. Could the distance between his September visit to his commitment make it too difficult for Auburn to secure the top-60 center? Competition for him is fierce, too, with national and blueblood suitors involved. If not Sotto or Omoruyi, look for Auburn to take another stab at Dylan Cardwell, who played for the same travel program as five-star guard Sharife Cooper. Auburn will also monitor the decommitment front this spring or hit the grad-transfer realm after the season.

Outside of JT Thor, who is Oklahoma State looking to add to next years class? — Ben O'Neal (@oscarsdad22) December 15, 2019

JT Thor is the primary name to know for Oklahoma State fans. The four-star forward was thought to be a heavy lean towards signing with the Pokes last month, but decided against it and he could potentially take a a few other visits before committing. Kentucky garnered most of the talk outside of OK State and while I am still sticking with the Cowboys for where he lands, I am not as confident as I was a month ago. I would expect for Oklahoma State to be active this spring whether Thor signs or not. Going the graduate-transfer route would be the smart idea in looking for a capable shot-maker seeing that they will be losing its two best after this season in Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa. Also, Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, a four-star forward from Canada, is another to keep an eye on. He will likely take his recruitment through the winter and OSU has begun to pick up their interest in him.

Where will Jalen Terry go and when will he announce his decision? — eric ragland (@eric_ragland) December 16, 2019

The feeling following his decommitment from Michigan State was that Jalen Terry was going to quickly come to a college decision again seeing that he took an official visits to LSU and Louisville just a few weeks later. He then visited Oregon but, instead of rushing to a commitment and signing last month, Terry decided to hold off. Could Terry commit before the New Year? Any three of the programs involved sure would love for that to be the case. If he would have signed last month, it would have been for Louisville. Seeing that he didn’t, Terry gives LSU and Oregon more time to make up ground. The Tigers and Ducks each had a coach on hand for him over the weekend and while much of the talk has surrounded the Cardinals and while Will Wade has become known for his pressure-packed recruiting wins in recent years, do not slight Oregon’s chances. What I would expect is for Terry to take things through the high school season, visit a few other schools, one potentially being Ole Miss, before coming to a decision which would lead to a signing in April.

Who is the likeliest 2020/2021 recruit to commit to Kentucky? — Go Sports! (@goteam74) December 15, 2019

Kentucky already sits with a tremendous 2020 class, but it is not done yet. The only issue is figuring out who will complete its class in the spring, but I promise one thing and that is its class will only get stronger. John Calipari has never sat out the late signing period during his tenure at UK and this year will be nothing different. Whether it is Omoruyi, Thor, Sotto, Moussa Diabate or even Greg Brown, one will ultimately select the Wildcats. I feel much better predicting one of it 2021 commitments, with the likeliest being Jaden Hardy and Paolo Banchero. The shooting guard crop is rather abysmal, which is why the Wildcats have placed such a heavy priority on Hardy early on. Like Hardy, Banchero’s visit to Lexington could not have gone any better in the fall and while Washington is going to do all they can to keep him home, and Duke, North Carolina and Tennessee will have a shot, too, UK remains in the best spot for the top-five junior.

