Isaiah Todd

likelihood of Hampton reclassifying and any favorites emerging for him that would be tough to beat? — Neal (@AnonymousNeal) February 11, 2019

I’d say it is around a 30-percent chance that he reclassifies. There was plenty of talk of RJ Hampton making the move a year up and into the 2019 class in the fall, but such talk has dissipated this winter, though the academic work is being done to keep that option open. Hampton said Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and TCU are his final five last week. If a move into the 2019 class is in the cards, who might have the best shot? Kansas should be full in the backcourt next season, and the same can be said for Kentucky. I do not see Hampton reclassifying and enrolling at TCU this fall, which leads us to the Blue Devils and Tigers. If Tre Jones were to leave this spring, a giant hole would open at the point guard position. Similarly, Memphis will lose four to graduation and while Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris will return, the program is the only school to have hosted Hampton for an official visit thus far.

UNC seemed to be the front runner for Isaiah Todd, do you think he reclassifies? And who would he be a lean toward if so — Dev and Faith (@DevandFaith1) February 10, 2019

It is a 50-50 bet that Isaiah Todd will reclassify a year up. We broke the news last month that the five-star junior and his family were searching the proper avenues that would enable Todd to receive the proper test scores and credits so that he could make such a leap. If he does, do not expect for a decision to be officially made until at least the spring, as he will definitely be playing on the travel circuit this summer. By making such a move, the four programs that stand the best chance with him consist of Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State and UNC. UK has yet to offer, but there is a chance that he could visit Lexington before the college season wraps up. Until then, the Tar Heels may be the program to beat. He has visited the campus a handful of times this winter and the assets that he possesses are the exact traits that the Tar Heels are looking for with the potential losses of Nassir Little, Cam Johnson and Luke Maye in mind.

It would not surprise me, though, if other heavily respected programs were to jump into the picture for Todd if he does decide to reclassify, thanks to the dearth of talented forwards available.

Harlond Beverly update? — Boomer Kingsley (@sillie_sammie) February 10, 2019

There is nothing new with Rivals150 guard Harlond Beverly. The Detroit native has been unable to take any visits while he has been away at Montverde (Fla.) Academy this winter, but I do expect for some things to pick up with him as his team’s regular season is coming to a close this month. Beverly sits as one of the top guard prospects available and has seen a number of respected programs enter his recruitment in recent weeks. Baylor and Xavier have been involved for the longest, dating back to his sophomore year, but Miami has caught his eye where he could visit the ACC program in the coming weeks. Iowa State and Utah just offered and could pursue further, as Georgia, Indiana and Virginia are have invested some time with him. Beverly will likely not commit until taking multiple official visits. Where he lands is up for debate as Baylor and Xavier still might have the edge, but his upcoming visits could change things prior to his signing this spring.

Does UConn have a legit shot at landing Precious Achiwa with their last scholly? — Didi GregGorgeyous (@GorGeY31) February 10, 2019

Yes, there is no doubt about it. After UConn signed James Bouknight and Jalen Gaffney this fall, its next priority was in the frontcourt. Any two of Akok Akok, Kofi Cockburn and Precious Achiuwa would suffice.

The Huskies have gone 1-for-2 thus far, landing Akok but losing out on Cockburn to Illinois. The last piece would be Achiuwa. However, much more has to be done before the five-star comes to a decision. He has yet to cut his school list or take any of his five official visits.

What we do know is that Kansas, Memphis, St. John’s, UNC and the Huskies are the most talked about with him. Beyond that, the general consensus is that Achiuwa is still months from deciding but UConn is in the picture.

