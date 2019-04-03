Chris Harris Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

What are the chances of Chris Harris Jr. committing to Oklahoma State? Any other schools involved have a shot? — Johnny Ray Jr. (@jray_jr0128) March 31, 2019

Oklahoma State has a 33.3 percent chance of winning the recruitment of Chris Harris Jr. I say this because he will take an official visit to Texas Tech once the college season completes. He will then come to a decision, while keeping Texas A&M in mind. The former Texas A&M signee was given his release following the coaching change in College Station earlier this month, but Harris and his family are open to circling back around to the SEC program after a hiring. However, his visit to OK State went very well and the Cowboys have a good chance with him. The Red Raiders have some momentum, thanks to their proximity to the in-state prospect and their run this season. But selecting a favorite for him continues to be difficult and likely will continue to be until the next Aggies coach is named. Look for a commitment before May.

Who is in the lead to land Kira Lewis?? & how closely related is his recruitment to Trendon Watford seeing that they’re very close buddies — T. J. M. (@KingTarvis) March 31, 2019

Let’s hit the second question first: The recruitments of Kira Lewis and Trendon Watford are not necessarily related, although the two do have a great relationship dating back to their travel ball days last summer. Watford would view the program in a better light if Lewis were to return to campus, since it would improve the program's chances of success. But at the end of the day, Watford is going to do what is best for his long-term future with the NBA in mind and how he might be used in college. As for Lewis, his return to Alabama is my bet for now. Although, that will not come easy, as Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Memphis, TCU and Tennessee are just a few of the many programs that have shown heavy interest in him. However, newly named Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats met with Lewis and his family immediately after his hiring last week, and a return could be in the cards.

#TwitterTuesday Memphis Penny is recruiting 4-5 of the very top unsigned recruits. Which of those guys do you think he closes on ? — Tigers (@tigersgrizz07) March 31, 2019

Memphis is going to land someone this spring, but just who that will be remains up for debate. The Tigers are on the final list for Trendon Watford, who is hoping to commit on April 20, but I am not sure that Memphis will get his pledge. Alabama has picked up some momentum since the hiring of Nate Oats. Precious Achiuwa remains on Memphis’ radar. He has visited Kansas and UNC in recent weeks, but don’t be surprised if the Tigers make another push in the coming weeks. I am not willing to say that Memphis will land his services, but I do see the Tigers among the small group of favorites for him. His recruitment still has some playing out to do, as he told Rivals.com last week. This leads us to Lester Quinones. The four-star wing has already taken an official visit to the program and just last week he hosted Penny Hardaway for an in-home visit. Maryland’s Mark Turgeon was also in to see him on Sunday, and the Terps are Memphis’ greatest competition for him. Others including Georgia, Indiana, LSU and Michigan remain involved, but Memphis is the guess as Quinones' ultimate destination.

Who's the dark horse for Cole Anthony? Georgetown? — Hoyas Fan (@hoyas_fan) March 31, 2019

Yes, Georgetown is definitely the dark horse in the race for Cole Anthony. In the end, it would be a giant surprise if UNC does not win this recruitment. Oregon has been the other big competitor for Anthony in recent months, but the Hoyas did gain some whispers over the past several weeks. A commitment timeline has yet to be set, but it looks as though one will be set later this month. Anthony will be playing at the Geico National High School Championships this week before taking part in the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic the following two weeks.

What kind of a player is Temple getting with Josh Pierre-Louis? Is there legit recruiting momentum for the Owls now? — Sauce Castillo (@SauceCastillo38) March 31, 2019