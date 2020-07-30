Basketball Recruiting - Wayne McKinney becomes San Diego's top recruit

“After a year of USD recruiting me, I had gotten closer with the staff because they would check in with me a lot. I went to a couple games this year and got the chance to see how the guards played,” McKinney told Rivals.com. “They were very aggressive on the offensive and defensive ends which fit my style of play.”

One of the most explosive guards found in the Rivals150, Wayne McKinney has made his final decision for where he will begin his college career next fall. The three-star guard committed to San Diego on Thursday, becoming the school’s highest rated pick-up in the Rivals.com era.

A three-star guard that attends nearby Coronado High School, McKinney is a tremendous haul for the WCC coaching staff. Rated as the 146th best prospect in America, he becomes the highest ranked prospect to pick the Toros this century.

“My family was also a big factor in where I would go,” McKinney went on to say. “The fact that I have the opportunity to play here in San Diego was also a big factor in my decision.”

An explosive guard that might not possess the size of others Rivals150 members, McKinney makes up for such a shortcoming with how tough, active and physical he goes about playing the game. He should instantly impact the WCC program and have the chance to contribute as a playmaker that wields a confident jumper, can score through contact at the basket and also make for a tough, in your face type of defender along the perimeter.