Basketball Recruiting - Watch 2022 big man Enoch Boakye reveal his college choice

One of the top post players in the class of 2022, it is decision day for 6-foot-10 Enoch Boakye.

A powerful four-star center at Brampton (Ontario) George Harris, Boakye would be at least a top 35 level prospect if he went to school in the States. His ability to control the lane has earned him offers from the likes of Arizona, BYU, Houston, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA and Western Kentucky.

Watch here as Boakye reveals his decision to Krysten Peek and Rivals.com.





