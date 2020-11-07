Basketball Recruiting - Washington State lands three-star Myles Rice

Washington State is on the board with the first member of its 2021 class. The Cougars went all the way across the country to Georgia to reel in a commitment from three-star point guard Myles Rice.

“It was the best situation for me because their academics are really good and a degree from there looks really good,” Rice said of his decision. “They are also in the Pac-12, so that means I’ll be playing against great competition night in and night out and I will be able to have a great impact my freshman year.”