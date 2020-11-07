Basketball Recruiting - Washington State lands three-star Myles Rice

Washington State lands three-star Myles Rice
Washington State is on the board with the first member of its 2021 class. The Cougars went all the way across the country to Georgia to reel in a commitment from three-star point guard Myles Rice.
“It was the best situation for me because their academics are really good and a degree from there looks really good,” Rice said of his decision. “They are also in the Pac-12, so that means I’ll be playing against great competition night in and night out and I will be able to have a great impact my freshman year.”
Rice comes in as the No. 45 ranked point guard in the 2021 class after a strong summer playing with the Atlanta Celtics alongside five-star prospects Jabari Smith and Matthew Cleveland. At 6-foot-2, Rice is a really skilled lead guard with a really good feel for the game. He’s equally adept at creating his own offense as he is at creating for others.
Washington State was first high-major program to offer Rice and he saw no reason to wait on others to follow. Belmont, Bucknell, Drexel, East Carolina, Hofstra, Iona, James Madison, Middle Tennessee, Pacific and Siena make up the rest of his offer list.
Rice made the decision to transfer from Covington (Ga.) Eastside to Sandy Creek for his senior season and along Jabari Smith will make the Patriots a top contender for a state championship.