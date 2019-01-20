Five-star center Isaiah Stewart ended his recruitment on Sunday evening, giving his verbal commitment to the University of Washington. A giant win for the Huskies and first year head coach Mike Hopkins, Stewart’s pledge becomes one of the greater recruiting upsets found within the 2019 class.

“Coming up to see me since the ninth grade and him coming to my high school games, we have gotten really close and he is a guy that I can trust and he has given me his word,” Stewart said about his relationship with Mike Hopkins. “He wants to start his own legacy, and I feel him on that. He hasn’t had his first big recruit yet, so I could be that for them and I know the city would be crazy about that.”

In a battle with some of the top blue bloods within the sport, Stewart’s commitment is easily Mike Hopkins’ greatest recruiting win during his first two years as the Washington head coach. Selecting the Huskies over Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Syracuse, the relationship that Hopkins melded during his time as an assistant at Syracuse, along with Stewart’s hope to forge his own path in the Pacific Northwest, ultimately won out.