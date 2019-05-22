The long decision making process for Jaden McDaniels has come to an end. Tuesday night, the five-star forward announced via Twitter that he has committed to hometown Washington.



McDaniels discussed his feelings for the hometown program in late March at the McDonald's All-American Game.

“There is nothing like being at home. It is just right up the road. Coach (Will) Conroy and Hop (Mike Hopkins), they are always on me and always checking in and seeing what I am up to,” he said. “I have known Conroy for a long time and they are kind of like family to me.”