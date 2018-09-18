MIke Hopkins and Washington have added their second backcourt player from the class of 2019.

Tuesday afternoon, 6-foot-4 combo guard Marcus Tsohonis of Portland (Ore.) Jefferson verbally committed.

A heavy target of the Huskies since the summer, Tsohonis just couldn't say no according to Oregon basketball aficionado and mentor, Reggie Walker.

"Once Washington offered Marcus they immediately became the leader," Walker told Rivals.com. "Aside from the conference, pedigree of the program and geography (less than 200 miles from home), basketball wise it’s a great fit.



"They play 1-3 as playmakers and value high IQ players which is exactly what Marcus is. He’s got plus length which should work well in the zone and he can play with or without the ball and still be effective."