Entering his name into the Transfer Portal last week, Chaundee Brown has taken the final step towards a commitment. After spending three seasons at Wake Forest, Brown has trimmed his school list to a final group of four.

One of the more productive and experience high-major prospects to transfer this spring, Brown has heard from over 20 high-major programs over the past ten days. However, he has decided to take the next step towards a college commitment by narrowing his focus upon a group that consists of Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State and LSU.