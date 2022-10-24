Wake Forest secured the commitment of four-star guard Aaron Clark on Monday night, landing the Brewster Academy senior over fellow finalist Miami. Below, Clark speaks to Rivals.com about his decision, and national analyst Rob Cassidy has a look at what the Demon Deacons are getting in their newest commit.





IN HIS WORDS:





ON WHY HE CHOSE WAKE FOREST

“The overall school just felt like home. Watching practices and analyzing the play style, I thought how I would fit in with the offense and defense was best suited for me. Coach Steve Forbes and the rest of the staff were honest with me from the start. It was also how I have an opportunity to come right in and play right away as a freshman. After doing all my research on them, they checked all the boxes. I knew this was the place for me.”

ON HOW HE FITS THE SYSTEM

The head coach and staff told me they don’t have a player that does what I can bring. They like to play fast and play in the pick & roll game. Coach Steve Forbes lets his guards go, and that’s how they plan to use me when I get there.”

ON THE WAKE STAFF

“Coach Steve Forbes and Brooks Savage did a great job from the start. They both kept it real with my family and I. Also, they told me about the opportunities that I’lll have at Wake Forest. I’d say what makes them great recruiters is their honesty about everything.”



