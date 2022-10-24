Wake Forest lands four-star guard Aaron Clark
Wake Forest secured the commitment of four-star guard Aaron Clark on Monday night, landing the Brewster Academy senior over fellow finalist Miami. Below, Clark speaks to Rivals.com about his decision, and national analyst Rob Cassidy has a look at what the Demon Deacons are getting in their newest commit.
IN HIS WORDS:
ON WHY HE CHOSE WAKE FOREST
“The overall school just felt like home. Watching practices and analyzing the play style, I thought how I would fit in with the offense and defense was best suited for me. Coach Steve Forbes and the rest of the staff were honest with me from the start. It was also how I have an opportunity to come right in and play right away as a freshman. After doing all my research on them, they checked all the boxes. I knew this was the place for me.”
ON HOW HE FITS THE SYSTEM
The head coach and staff told me they don’t have a player that does what I can bring. They like to play fast and play in the pick & roll game. Coach Steve Forbes lets his guards go, and that’s how they plan to use me when I get there.”
ON THE WAKE STAFF
“Coach Steve Forbes and Brooks Savage did a great job from the start. They both kept it real with my family and I. Also, they told me about the opportunities that I’lll have at Wake Forest. I’d say what makes them great recruiters is their honesty about everything.”
WHAT WAKE FOREST IS GETTING:
Clark’s combination of size and a reliable three-point stroke make him a high-upside prospect capable of creating matchup issues. The long, lean lefty is all of 6-foot-6 and boasts a frame capable of carrying added muscle down the road. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor, driving the lane and creating for his teammates but is best known for his seemingly unlimited range and ability to fill it up from deep. Clark is also a high-effort defender and could become elite on that front as he becomes more disciplined due to the fact that his combination of length and agility lends itself to versatility on that end of the floor. The No. 91 prospect in the 2023 class, Clark carries a lofty ranking as things stand, but his size, three-point-shooting ability, basketball IQ and ability to defend almost every position on the floor make him a decent bet to outperform his current ranking if he beefs up and cuts out the occasional run of poor shot selection.